^

Headlines

DA: Rice supply enough until March harvest season

Philstar.com
December 27, 2023 | 6:21pm
DA: Rice supply enough until March harvest season
In this photo taken July 19, 2023 a worker prepares varieties of rice being developed by the International Rice Research Institute (IRRI)to be planted at one of its fields in Los Banos town, Laguna province.
AFP / Ted Aljibe

MANILA, Philippines — The Department of Agriculture said that the country’s rice supply will remain sufficient until the next harvest season in March, adding that it is expecting almost half a million metric tons of imports by early January.

DA Undersecretary Roger Navarro said in a statement on Wednesday that the combined volume of imported rice and farmers’ harvests in recent months will be enough to meet the population's demands of the household staple until the next harvest season.

Navarro said that nearly 500,000 metric tons of rice imported by the private sector will arrive by December and early February.

“We received reports that around 100,000 tons of imported rice has already arrived in the country. This is part of the 495,000 metric tons committed by import permit holders to Secretary Tiu Laurel,” Navarro said.

Imported rice from Taiwan and India are also expected to arrive within the last week of December and early January. Specifically, about 75,000 metric tons will arrive from India while at least 20,000 bags of rice donated by Taiwan were delivered before December 25. 

“The 75,000 metric tons due in the coming weeks is part of the 295,000 metric tons of rice India has allocated to the Philippines,” Navarro said.

India, the world’s largest rice exporter, previously announced a ban on the overseas shipment of non-basmati white rice last July to stabilize domestic supply and prices. However, India has lifted the moratorium for seven countries, including the Philippines, which stands to get over 28% of the export allocation.

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. imposed a price ceiling in September on regular and well-milled varieties of rice to temper the soaring prices of the household staple. 

Rice prices continued to soar in the same month, however, with the Philippines Statistics Authority recording a whopping rice inflation of 17.9% (year-on-year), the highest in 14 years. 

vuukle comment

DA

DEPARTMENT OF AGRICULTURE

INFLATION

RICE
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
AFP ready for multi-nation patrols, exercises in West Philippine Sea

AFP ready for multi-nation patrols, exercises in West Philippine Sea

By Rainier Allan Ronda | 2 days ago
The Armed Forces of the Philippines is preparing for more joint patrols in the West Philippine Sea with the country’s...
Headlines
fbtw
Marcos: BRP Sierra Madre purely a Philippines concern

Marcos: BRP Sierra Madre purely a Philippines concern

By Alexis Romero | 1 day ago
The condition of the BRP Sierra Madre – the dilapidated warship that serves as a Philippine Navy outpost at Ayungin...
Headlines
fbtw
Wage hike unlikely in 2024

Wage hike unlikely in 2024

By Mayen Jaymalin | 2 days ago
Minimum wage earners nationwide are unlikely to enjoy another salary adjustment in the coming year, according to the Department...
Headlines
fbtw
Roxas Boulevard-EDSA Flyover Northbound closed on December 26 to 30

Roxas Boulevard-EDSA Flyover Northbound closed on December 26 to 30

By Ian Laqui | 2 days ago
DPWH-SMDEO said that it will install the two remaining expansion joints on the Roxas Boulevard EDSA Flyover to address the...
Headlines
fbtw
ACT Teachers party-list group&rsquo;s Christmas wish: New DepEd secretary

ACT Teachers party-list group’s Christmas wish: New DepEd secretary

By Neil Jayson Servallos | 1 day ago
eachers and education personnel wish to have a new Department of Education secretary this Christmas due to what they describe...
Headlines
fbtw
Latest
abtest
LIVE: Traffic situation on December 27

LIVE: Traffic situation on December 27

By PhilstarLIVE | 9 hours ago
Several commuters and motorists are expected to experience heavy traffic on Wednesday as Filipinos are expected to return...
Headlines
fbtw
Tariff cuts on rice, pork extended by one year

Tariff cuts on rice, pork extended by one year

By Neil Jayson Servallos | 18 hours ago
President Marcos has extended the lower tariffs on rice, corn and pork until the end of 2024 to ensure affordability during...
Headlines
fbtw
AFP: Philippines not stirring up trouble in West Philippine Sea

AFP: Philippines not stirring up trouble in West Philippine Sea

By Michael Punongbayan | 18 hours ago
The Armed Forces of the Philippines again slammed China yesterday for claiming anew that it is Manila that is stirring up...
Headlines
fbtw
Yearender: House demotes GMA, expels Teves, detains SMNI hosts

Yearender: House demotes GMA, expels Teves, detains SMNI hosts

By Delon Porcalla | 18 hours ago
Banner headlines in the House of Representatives could have been limited to just one or two events as the year 2023 started,...
Headlines
fbtw
5 fireworks-related amputations recorded

5 fireworks-related amputations recorded

By Rhodina Villanueva | 18 hours ago
The Department of Health has recorded five cases of traumatic amputations due to fireworks use the day after Christmas.
Headlines
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with