Fireworks-related injuries climb to 8 ahead of New Year 2024

Fireworks explode over Binondo-Intramuros Bridge as revellers celebrate the Lunar New Year, in Manila on January 22, 2023.

MANILA, Philippines — The Department of Health (DOH) advised parents to stop their children from using fireworks after the government logged in new fireworks-related injuries (FWRI) days before the Christmas and New Year festivities.

According to DOH's FWRI report, four additional injuries were recorded from December 22 to 23. This brought the total number of injured to eight.

"The new cases are all boys aged 8 to 12 years, who were victims of both illegal (3) and legal (1) fireworks," said the Health department on Saturday morning.

"Of the total number of cases, the fireworks involved are Boga (3), Piccolo (2), 5-star (1), Baby Dynamite (1), and Goodbye Philippines (1)."

The Philippine National Police (PNP) earlier released an updated list of illegal firecrackers and fireworks this month, many of which are "dangerous and sensitive in nature."

DOH said that the PNP, mayors and barangay captains could stop the sale and use of illegal pyrotechnic devices and instead promote community fireworks displays instead of household use.

"Parents should watch over their children and lead by example by using noise-making alternatives," said the Health officials.

"The DOH, on orders of President Marcos, can and will take care of trauma and injuries; however, the family and community is still the best place to start saving lives."

The Department of Trade and Industry have already issued a list of certified fireworks as a guide for consumers planning to celebrate the holidays with a bang.

Legitimate stakeholders to the industry are currently appealing to Interior and Local Government Secretary Benhur Abalos not to implement a proposed nationwide ban on the merrymaking devices.

Back in 2018, the PNP issued a list of approved firecrackers and pyrotechnic devices. The items were reported to contain no more than 0.2 grams or 1/3 teaspoon of gunpowder.