PNP releases list of prohibited firecrackers ahead of Christmas, New Year

A boy injured by a firecracker weeps at the Jose Reyes Memorial Medical Center in Manila early on Jan. 1, 2014, after new year's celebrations. Philippine authorities said more than 260 people had been injured by fireworks, firecrackers or stray bullets in the days leading up to New Year's Eve.

MANILA, Philippines — A list of prohibited firecrackers on Tuesday was made public by the Philippine National Police.

The agency also cautioned the public on using firecrackers and fireworks during the holiday season.

“Napakadelikado kasi nito no, masyadong sensitive ang mga paputok na ito kaya kailangan natin mag-ingat,” the PNP said in their program “Sumbong Niyo Aksyon Agad” in UNTV.

(This is very dangerous, you know, because these fireworks are too sensitive, so we need to be careful.)

PNP-Firearms and Explosive Office released the list of prohibited firecrackers weeks before Christmas and New Year.

The following are the prohibited firecrackers:

Watusi

Poppop

Five star

Plapla

Piccolo

Giant Bawang

Goodbye Bading

Atomic bomb

Super Lolo

Hello Colombia

Large Size Judas belt

Giant Whistle Bomb

Atomic triangle

Mother rockets

Goodbye Delima

Goodbye Napoles

Goodbye Philippines’

Coke-in-can

Super Yolanda

Pillbox

Lolo thunder

Boga

Kwiton

Bin Laden

In January 2023, the Department of Health logged 291 firecracker-related injuries which is higher than the 2021 number of 186 cases.