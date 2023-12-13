^

Nation

PNP releases list of prohibited firecrackers ahead of Christmas, New Year

Ian Laqui - Philstar.com
December 13, 2023 | 5:36pm
A boy injured by a firecracker weeps at the Jose Reyes Memorial Medical Center in Manila early on Jan. 1, 2014, after new year's celebrations. Philippine authorities said more than 260 people had been injured by fireworks, firecrackers or stray bullets in the days leading up to New Year's Eve.
AFP / Noel Celis

MANILA, Philippines — A list of prohibited firecrackers on Tuesday was made public by the Philippine National Police.

The agency also cautioned the public on using firecrackers and fireworks during the holiday season.

“Napakadelikado kasi nito no, masyadong sensitive ang mga paputok na ito kaya kailangan natin mag-ingat,” the PNP said in their program “Sumbong Niyo Aksyon Agad” in UNTV.

(This is very dangerous, you know, because these fireworks are too sensitive, so we need to be careful.)

PNP-Firearms and Explosive Office released the list of prohibited firecrackers weeks before Christmas and New Year. 

The following are the prohibited firecrackers:

  • Watusi
  • Poppop
  • Five star
  • Plapla
  • Piccolo
  • Giant Bawang
  • Goodbye Bading
  • Atomic bomb
  • Super Lolo
  • Hello Colombia
  • Large Size Judas belt
  • Giant Whistle Bomb
  • Atomic triangle
  • Mother rockets
  • Goodbye Delima
  • Goodbye Napoles
  • Goodbye Philippines’
  • Coke-in-can
  • Super Yolanda
  • Pillbox
  • Lolo thunder
  • Super Lolo
  • Boga
  • Kwiton
  • Bin Laden

In January 2023, the Department of Health logged 291 firecracker-related injuries which is higher than the 2021 number of 186 cases.

