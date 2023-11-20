^

Mindanao earthquake death toll rises to nine

Philstar.com
November 20, 2023 | 11:54am
Mindanao earthquake death toll rises to nine
Image shows a damaged room at the municipal offices of Glan. A magnitude 6.8 quake jolted Sarangani, Davao Occidental the other day, affecting Glan and GenSan.
Sarangani Gov. Rogelio Pacquiao / Facebook

MANILA, Philippines — At least nine people have died from the magnitude 6.8 earthquake that struck Sarangani, Davao Occidental last week, the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council reported on Monday.

According to its 8 a.m. situational report, the NDRRMC has recorded eight deaths in Soccsksargen and one in the Davao Region following the 6.8-magnitude quake that shook Mindanao mid-afternoon on November 17.

Meanwhile, at least 15 individuals sustained injuries from the earthquake, according to the NDRRMC. No persons have been reported missing.

The NDRRMC said that a total of 12,885 individuals from 43 barangays in Soccsksargen and Davao have been affected by the earthquake that hit the waters off Sarangani last Friday.

Around 97 houses were completely wrecked from the earthquake while 729 houses were partially damaged, according to the NDRRMC. 

Three out of 12 roads in Soccsksargen remain impassable.

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr., who is currently on a state visit to the United States, virtually met with government officials on Sunday evening to order the continued provision of relief operations to families affected by the earthquake. — Cristina Chi

