Choose BSKE bets who understand your plight, voters told

Quezon City residents wait in line to file their certificates of candidacy for the barangay and Sangguniang Kabataan elections yesterday at the Amoranto Sports Complex during the first day of COC filing, which ends on September 2, 2023.

MANILA, Philippines — Filipino voters, most particularly families whose loved ones are overseas Filipino workers (OFWs), should vote today for candidates in the barangay and Sangguniang Kabataan elections (BSKE) who have their interest in mind and truly understand their situation, a lawmaker said yesterday.

“I remind families of OFWs to select and vote for barangay officials who not only understand but also empathize with their unique challenges,” Kabayan party-list Rep. Ron Salo, who chairs the House of Representatives committee on overseas workers’ affairs, said.

“Families with absent parents or family members working abroad face distinctive hurdles, and it is imperative that our elected leaders comprehend and address these issues effectively,” he added.

The children of OFWs need guidance, and it is essential that barangay officials, as community leaders, are able to extend such support, according to the senior administration lawmaker.

“It is essential to vote for officials who would perform the functions of the state as parens patriae, acting as the parent of the nation… by choosing leaders who prioritize the welfare of these families and uphold the values of integrity, vision and dedication, and who will pave the way for a better and more progressive society,” he said.

Citizens Battle Against Corruption or CIBAC party-list Rep. Bro. Eddie Villanueva also called on all Filipinos to pray and work for a safe, honest and successful conduct of the BSKE.

“I call on everyone to be vigilant, and not to allow any effort that will disrupt the peaceful exercise of our God-given and constitutionally granted right to choose the leaders in the most basic unit of our government – the barangay,” Villanueva said. — Cecille Suerte Felipe, Evelyn Macairan