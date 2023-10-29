DOST shuts down research website for maintenance

The DOST-PCIEERD said the shutdown of website https://pcieerd.dost.gov.ph started yesterday and will end on Nov. 5.

MANILA, Philippines — The Department of Science and Technology is shutting down the website of one of its major arms – the Philippine Council for Industry, Energy and Emerging Technology Research and Development (DOST-PCIEERD) – for nine days to conduct a maintenance and systems check.?

The temporary shutdown, aimed at ensuring optimum performance of online assets, would allow them to do preventive maintenance and conduct system security check and enhancement.

“We assure the public that the website will be back online on Nov. 6, 2023,” the DOST-PCIEERD said.

Science and Technology Secretary Renato Solidum Jr. said the DOST is also looking into improving its data storage and information infrastructure systems amid the reported cyber attacks on the websites of several national government agencies.?

Earlier, the DOST downplayed the reported hacking of its One Expert portal, which is an online registry of the contact information of Filipino S&T discipline experts.

Solidum said no sensitive personal information was accessed in the cyber attack, adding that the contact information listed in the registry was displayed intentionally so people can engage with the experts.