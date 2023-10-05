^

Typhoon Jenny strengthens before leaving PAR

October 5, 2023 | 8:03am
Typhoon Jenny strengthens before leaving PAR
Satellite image shows Typhoon Jenny (Koinu) on October 5, 2023.
MANILA, Philippine — Typhoon Jenny (international name: Koinu) further intensified early Thursday ahead of its exit from the Philippine Area of Responsibility, the state weather agency said. 

Jenny was last seen 140 kilometers north northwest of Itbayat town in Batanes, with peak winds reaching 175 km per hour near the center and gusts of up to 215 kph. 

PAGASA placed the following areas under wind signals: 

Signal No. 3

  • Batanes

Residents of Itbayat may experience moderate to significant impacts from storm-force winds. 

Signal No. 2

  • Northern portion of Babuyan Islands (Babuyan Island, Calayan Island)

Minor to moderate impacts from gale-force winds are possible in these areas.

Signal No. 1

  • Rest of Babuyan Islands
  • Northern portion of mainland Cagayan (Santa Ana, Gonzaga, Buguey, Santa Teresita, Lal-Lo, Camalaniugan, Pamplona, Claveria, Aparri, Ballesteros, Abulug, Allacapan, Sanchez-Mira, Santa Praxedes, Lasam, Gattaran)
  • Northern portion of Apayao (Calanasan, Pudtol, Luna, Santa Marcela, Flora)
  • Northern portion of Ilocos Norte (Piddig, Bangui, Vintar, Burgos, Pagudpud, Bacarra, Adams, Pasuquin, Carasi, Dumalneg, Laoag City)

Minimal to minor impacts from strong winds may occur in these areas.

What to expect

Jenny is expected to bring heavy rains of up to 200 millimeters to Batanes from Thursday evening to Friday. 

The typhoon will continue to enhance the southwest monsoon and stir occasional to monsoon rains over the western portions of Luzon in the next three days.

PAGASA issued a warning about potential flooding and landslides, specifically in areas prone to these risks and those that have experienced significant rainfall in recent days.

Residents of the southern portion of Aurora, Romblon, and portions of CALABARZON, Metro Manila, Bataan, and Bicol region will experience gusty conditions due to the enhanced southwest monsoon on Thursday. 

The typhoon is expected to make landfall over the southern portion of Taiwan Thursday morning and exit PAR between this afternoon and evening.

Forecast position

  • Oct. 5, 2023 2:00 p.m. - 225 km northwest of Itbayat, Batanes
  • Oct. 6, 2023 2:00 a.m. - 345 km west northwest of Itbayat, Batanes (outside PAR)
  • Oct. 6, 2023 2:00 p.m. - 445 km west northwest of Itbayat, Batanes (outside PAR)
  • Oct. 7, 2023 2:00 a.m. - 525 km west northwest of Itbayat, Batanes (outside PAR)
  • Oct. 7, 2023 2:00 p.m. - 595 km west northwest of Itbayat, Batanes (outside PAR)
  • Oct. 8, 2023 2:00 a.m. - 635 km west northwest of Itbayat, Batanes (outside PAR)
  • Oct. 9, 2023 2:00 AM - 705 km west northwest of Itbayat, Batanes (outside PAR)
  • Oct. 10, 2023 2:00 AM - 745 km west northwest of Laoag City, Ilocos Norte (outside PAR)

