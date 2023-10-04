^

Court orders arrest of cops in Navotas teen's killing

Philstar.com
October 4, 2023 | 10:06am
People pay respects to 17-year old Jerhode Jemboy Baltazar in his wake in Navotas City on August 11, 2023.
The STAR / Miguel de Guzman

MANILA, Philippines — A Navotas court has ordered the arrest of six policemen involved in the killing of 17-year-old Jemboy Baltazar in August. 

In an order issued Tuesday, the Regional Trial Court Branch 286 determined that there was probable cause to issue warrants of arrest for the following officers:

  • Police Staff Sergeant Gerry Maliban
  • Police Staff Sergeant Antonio Bugayong Jr.
  • Police Executive Master Sergeant Roberto Balais Jr. 
  • Police Staff Sergeant Nikko Pines Esquilon
  • Police Corporal Edward Jade Blanco
  • Patrolman Benedict Mangada 

“Considering that the accused stand charged with murder, they are not entitled to bail as a matter of course,” the order signed by Presiding Judge Pedro Dabu Jr. read. 

Navotas cops killed Baltazar while they were pursuing a suspect in a shooting incident on August 2 in what the Philippine National Police described as a case of “mistaken identity.”

Eight police officers, including those who were ordered arrested, were dismissed from service after being found administratively liable for Baltazar’s killing.

The killing of the teen sparked renewed calls for a review of police operational procedures and the mandatory use of body-worn cameras.

JERHODE JEMBOY BALTAZAR

PHILIPPINE NATIONAL POLICE
