LIVE: Senate hearing into 2024 National Budget for TESDA

September 21, 2023 | 3:26pm

MANILA, Philippines — The Senate committee on Finance is continuing its hearing into the proposed P5.768- trillion 2024 national budget on Thursday.

The panel, chaired by Sen. Loren Legarda, is deliberating on the spending plan for the Technical Education and Skills Development Authority (TESDA).

Deputy Director General Aniceto "John" Bertiz III is representing TESDA in the public hearing which started on Thursday afternoon.

Watch the Senate hearing into the 2024 National Budget for TESDA on Sept. 21, 2023.

