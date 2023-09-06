'Ineng' exits PAR, but continues to influence 'habagat'

MANILA, Philippines — Tropical Depression Ineng (international name: Yun-Yeung) left the Philippine Area of Responsibility Wednesday morning, but it continues to enhance the southwest monsoon, the state weather bureau said.

According to PAGASA, Ineng and the remnant of cyclone Haikui, also known as Hanna, are “still slightly enhancing” the southwest monsoon or habagat, which will bring occasional rain over the western portions of Northern and Central Luzon in the next three days.

The weather agency also warned that the northern and western seaboards of Northern Luzon, and the western seaboard of central Luzon may be dangerous due to the enhanced southwest monsoon.

The southwest monsoon, however, will continue to weaken within the week as Ineng rapidly moves away from the country and as Haikui dissipates.

Ineng was last seen 1,240 kilometers east northeast of extreme Northern Luzon, heading north northeast at 20 kph.

It was packing peak winds of 55 km per hour near the center and gusts of up to 70 kph.

PAGASA weather specialist Obet Badrina said that the likelihood of a cyclone forming within PAR in the next two days in minimal. — Gaea Katreena Cabico