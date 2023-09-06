^

Headlines

'Ineng' exits PAR, but continues to influence 'habagat'

Philstar.com
September 6, 2023 | 8:42am
'Ineng' exits PAR, but continues to influence 'habagat'
Satellite image shows Tropical Depression Ineng on September 6, 2023
PAGASA

MANILA, Philippines — Tropical Depression Ineng (international name: Yun-Yeung) left the Philippine Area of Responsibility Wednesday morning, but it continues to enhance the southwest monsoon, the state weather bureau said. 

According to PAGASA, Ineng and the remnant of cyclone Haikui, also known as Hanna, are “still slightly enhancing” the southwest monsoon or habagat, which will bring occasional rain over the western portions of Northern and Central Luzon in the next three days. 

The weather agency also warned that the northern and western seaboards of Northern Luzon, and the western seaboard of central Luzon may be dangerous due to the enhanced southwest monsoon. 

The southwest monsoon, however, will continue to weaken within the week as Ineng rapidly moves away from the country and as Haikui dissipates.

Ineng was last seen 1,240 kilometers east northeast of extreme Northern Luzon, heading north northeast at 20 kph. 

It was packing peak winds of 55 km per hour near the center and gusts of up to 70 kph. 

PAGASA weather specialist Obet Badrina said that the likelihood of a cyclone forming within PAR in the next two days in minimal. — Gaea Katreena Cabico

vuukle comment

PAGASA WEATHER UPDATE
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Rice price ceiling underwent thorough study &ndash; DA

Rice price ceiling underwent thorough study – DA

By Danessa Rivera | 10 hours ago
The mandated price ceiling on rice was not rushed and went through rigorous studies before implementation, Department of Agriculture-Bureau...
Headlines
fbtw
Walang pasok: Class suspensions for September 5

Walang pasok: Class suspensions for September 5

1 day ago
Some local government units have announced a class suspension on September 5 due to the impact of the southwest...
Headlines
fbtw
CHED chief defends free college education program

CHED chief defends free college education program

By Mayen Jaymalin | 10 hours ago
If the government were to implement a nationwide test to filter the beneficiaries of free college tuition, it has to ensure...
Headlines
fbtw
DOH to stop administering monovalent COVID-19 jabs

DOH to stop administering monovalent COVID-19 jabs

By Rhodina Villanueva | 10 hours ago
The Philippines will soon stop administering monovalent COVID vaccines once stocks are fully consumed, according to the Department...
Headlines
fbtw
Ferrer paving the way for women in peace-building

Ferrer paving the way for women in peace-building

By Daphne Galvez | 10 hours ago
The path to peace is long and winding – and often dominated by men.
Headlines
fbtw
Latest
abtest
US patrol ships to join Philippine Navy fleet

US patrol ships to join Philippine Navy fleet

By Michael Punongbayan | 10 hours ago
Two Cyclone-class coastal patrol ships donated by the United States will officially join the Philippine Navy’s fleet...
Headlines
fbtw
DepEd OKs 30-day rest for teachers sans volunteer work

DepEd OKs 30-day rest for teachers sans volunteer work

By Neil Jayson Servallos | 10 hours ago
Teachers will have a 30-day rest without any Department of Education-mandated volunteer work when the school year closes,...
Headlines
fbtw
ASEAN leaders meet at summit dominated by Myanmar crisis

ASEAN leaders meet at summit dominated by Myanmar crisis

By Martin Abbugao | 15 hours ago
Southeast Asian leaders met in Indonesia on Tuesday to seek a united voice on the years-long Myanmar crisis as the Philippines...
Headlines
fbtw
CHR: P1 million in confidential funds for human rights probes, witness protection

CHR: P1 million in confidential funds for human rights probes, witness protection

By Cristina Chi | 16 hours ago
The Commission on Human Rights bared during a budget briefing that it uses up all its confidential funds to investigate human...
Headlines
fbtw
DepEd to hire 5,000 non-teaching personnel to ease teachers' admin workload&nbsp;

DepEd to hire 5,000 non-teaching personnel to ease teachers' admin workload 

By Cristina Chi | 17 hours ago
Duterte said the new non-teaching items would soon “relieve the administrative responsibilities” that prevent...
Headlines
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with