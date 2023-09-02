^

Headlines

Text scams have shifted to online apps, Globe warns

Elijah Felice Rosales - The Philippine Star
September 2, 2023 | 10:00am
Text scams have shifted to online apps, Globe warns
Globe will send representatives to the Sept. 5 hearing of the Senate on the proliferation of text scams and the reported use of SIMs for illegal operations.
Philstar.com / EC Toledo

MANILA, Philippines — Mobile giant Globe Telecom Inc. has warned that digital fraud is thriving in messaging channels and from overseas numbers, both of which are not covered by the regulations of SIM registration.

Globe will send representatives to the Sept. 5 hearing of the Senate on the proliferation of text scams and the reported use of SIMs for illegal operations.

Globe general counsel Froilan Castelo said that cases of online fraud, particularly text scams, remain prevalent in spaces unregulated by SIM registration.

For instance, Castelo said malicious players send out their messaging scams through over-the-top apps. Messaging apps like Telegram, Viber and WhatsApp may be accessed by anyone, even by individuals whose mobile numbers are unregistered with their telco provider.

Likewise, Castelo said criminal groups shifted to the use of foreign SIMs in reaching out to their targets. With this, they can contact their potential victims without getting tracked by authorities, as the mobile number used falls outside the scope of the SIM Registration Act.

“We are ready to work with the Senate in responding to the prevalence of spam and scam SMS, with fraudsters circumventing the SIM Registration Act with new ways to bait potential victims,” Castelo said.

Globe, for its part, is raising its cybersecurity walls to ensure the safety and security of everyone in its subscriber base.

For the first semester, Globe blocked around 2.2 billion messages that were found to be linked in the spread of scam attempts.

Meanwhile, Globe chief sustainability and corporate communications officer Yoly Crisanto said subscribers should be vigilant against the reemergence of digital fraud. She asked consumers to refrain from sharing personal and sensitive details on online platforms.

“Just as we learn how to optimize these new technologies, fraudsters also do the same and come up with ingenious ways to corrupt the best technologies for criminal ends. We, therefore, appeal to mobile users to also take personal responsibility in protecting themselves,” Crisanto said.

vuukle comment

SCAM

SIM
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Palace suspends classes, gov't work in Metro Manila for September 1

Palace suspends classes, gov't work in Metro Manila for September 1

By Kristine Daguno-Bersamina | 1 day ago
Malacañang on Thursday announced the suspension of classes at all levels and government work in the National Capital...
Headlines
fbtw
'Hanna' now a typhoon &mdash; PAGASA

'Hanna' now a typhoon — PAGASA

By Kristine Daguno-Bersamina | 23 hours ago
Tropical cyclone Hanna further intensified into a typhoon, the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services...
Headlines
fbtw
President Marcos vows response to China&rsquo;s 10-dash map

President Marcos vows response to China’s 10-dash map

By Helen Flores | 11 hours ago
The Philippines “will respond” to Beijing’s release of a new map showing an expanded claim in the South...
Headlines
fbtw
Angat Dam seen to reach maximum level by yearend

Angat Dam seen to reach maximum level by yearend

By Bella Cariaso | 11 hours ago
The water level of Angat Dam is expected to reach maximum elevation of 213 to 214 meters as more typhoons are expected to...
Headlines
fbtw
No extension of COC filing period except in NCR, Ilocos

No extension of COC filing period except in NCR, Ilocos

By Rhodina Villanueva | 11 hours ago
There will be no extension in the period for filing certificates of candidacy for those planning to run in the Oct. 30 barangay...
Headlines
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Ex-cop in road rage may lose driver&rsquo;s license

Ex-cop in road rage may lose driver’s license

By Cecille Suerte Felipe | 11 hours ago
he Land Transportation Office said the retired cop involved in a road rage incident with a cyclist could face a maximum penalty...
Headlines
fbtw
24.96 million enrolled in first week of classes

24.96 million enrolled in first week of classes

By Elizabeth Marcelo | 11 hours ago
Nearly 25 million elementary and high school students have enrolled for school year 2023-2024, based on data released by the...
Headlines
fbtw
&lsquo;Simple&rsquo; Christmas d&eacute;cor allowed in classrooms &ndash; DepEd

‘Simple’ Christmas décor allowed in classrooms – DepEd

By Elizabeth Marcelo | 11 hours ago
Classrooms devoid of teaching aids and posters may have some space for “simple” Christmas decorations, a ranking...
Headlines
fbtw
ACT slams House panel cover-up on OVP fund use

ACT slams House panel cover-up on OVP fund use

By Elizabeth Marcelo | 11 hours ago
The Alliance of Concerned Teachers has slammed the House of Representatives committee on appropriations for using the principle...
Headlines
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with