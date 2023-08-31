^

Headlines

Palace suspends classes, gov't work in NCR due to rainy weather

Philstar.com
August 31, 2023 | 4:31pm
Palace suspends classes, gov't work in NCR due to rainy weather
Parents and students of Fortune Elementary School in Marikina City brave heavy rains on the second day of in-person classes on Aug. 23, 2022.
The STAR / Walter Bollozos

MANILA, Philippines — Malacañang on Thursday suspended government work and classes in Metro Manila due to the southwest monsoon enhanced by Super Typhoon Saola (formerly Goring) and Severe Tropical Storm Hanna (international name: Haikui). 

Memorandum Circular 29 cited the persistent rain dumped by the southwest monsoon as the reason for the suspension of work in government offices and classes at all levels in Metro Manila. 

However, agencies responsible for providing essential services such as healthcare, disaster preparedness and response, and other critical functions must continue their operations. 

The suspension of work in private companies and offices is left to the discretion of their heads, Palace said.

PAGASA said that Hanna and Saola were strengthening the southwest monsoon (habagat), which will bring significant amounts of rain in the next three days.

The Commission on Elections also suspended the filing of certificates of candidacy for the barangay and Sangguniang Kabataan elections in the capital region due to bad weather. — Gaea Katreena Cabico

vuukle comment

WORK AND CLASS SUSPENSIONS
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
LIVE updates: Severe Tropical Storm Hanna

LIVE updates: Severe Tropical Storm Hanna

By PhilstarLIVE | 8 hours ago
Follow this page for updates on "Hannah" (international name: Haikui), the eighth tropical cyclone to enter the Philippine...
Headlines
fbtw
'Goring' threatens northern Luzon as another storm approaches

'Goring' threatens northern Luzon as another storm approaches

1 day ago
As Goring is expected to leave the Philippine Area of Responsibility Wednesday night or Thursday morning, a severe tropical...
Headlines
fbtw
'Haikui' approaches Philippines as 'Goring' exits PAR

'Haikui' approaches Philippines as 'Goring' exits PAR

23 hours ago
Once Haikui enters the country’s monitoring area for cyclones, it will be called “Hanna.”
Headlines
fbtw
LIVE updates: Super Typhoon Goring

LIVE updates: Super Typhoon Goring

By PhilstarLIVE | 1 day ago
Follow this page for updates on "Goring", the seventh tropical cyclone to enter the Philippine Area of Responsibili...
Headlines
fbtw
Walang pasok: Class suspensions for August 31

Walang pasok: Class suspensions for August 31

9 hours ago
Several local government units have declared a class suspension on August 31 due to the continuous rains caused by three...
Headlines
fbtw
Latest
abtest
&lsquo;The Chiefs,&rsquo; TV5 bag awards

‘The Chiefs,’ TV5 bag awards

18 hours ago
The four hosts of One News’ “The Chiefs” have been named as Best TV Public Affairs Program Hosts at the...
Headlines
fbtw
Marcos Jr. approves DTI&rsquo;s 3-year food logistics agenda

Marcos Jr. approves DTI’s 3-year food logistics agenda

By Alexis Romero | 18 hours ago
President Marcos has approved the three-year food logistics action agenda of the Department of Trade and Industry, which seeks...
Headlines
fbtw
Prices of tomatoes soar to P230 per kilo

Prices of tomatoes soar to P230 per kilo

By Bella Cariaso | 18 hours ago
The retail prices of tomatoes reached P230 per kilo or P13 per piece based on the latest monitoring of the Department of Agriculture...
Headlines
fbtw
Retired AFP execs slam Chinese activities in WPS

Retired AFP execs slam Chinese activities in WPS

By Michael Punongbayan | 18 hours ago
Retired senior officials of the Armed Forces of the Philippines under the group Advocates for National Interest are calling...
Headlines
fbtw
More business groups seek reinstatement of MIAA officials

More business groups seek reinstatement of MIAA officials

By Catherine Talavera | 18 hours ago
Business groups Philippine Chamber of Commerce and Industry , the Philippine Exporters Confederation Inc. and the Employers...
Headlines
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with