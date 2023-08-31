Palace suspends classes, gov't work in NCR due to rainy weather

Parents and students of Fortune Elementary School in Marikina City brave heavy rains on the second day of in-person classes on Aug. 23, 2022.

MANILA, Philippines — Malacañang on Thursday suspended government work and classes in Metro Manila due to the southwest monsoon enhanced by Super Typhoon Saola (formerly Goring) and Severe Tropical Storm Hanna (international name: Haikui).

Memorandum Circular 29 cited the persistent rain dumped by the southwest monsoon as the reason for the suspension of work in government offices and classes at all levels in Metro Manila.

However, agencies responsible for providing essential services such as healthcare, disaster preparedness and response, and other critical functions must continue their operations.

The suspension of work in private companies and offices is left to the discretion of their heads, Palace said.

PAGASA said that Hanna and Saola were strengthening the southwest monsoon (habagat), which will bring significant amounts of rain in the next three days.

The Commission on Elections also suspended the filing of certificates of candidacy for the barangay and Sangguniang Kabataan elections in the capital region due to bad weather. — Gaea Katreena Cabico