CHR 'seriously concerned' over another police shooting of teen

Philstar.com
August 28, 2023 | 2:02pm
Logo of Commission on Human Rights
Commission on Human Rights

MANILA, Philippines — The Commission on Human Rights said on Monday that it is “seriously concerned” about the killing of a teenager who was shot by a police officer in Rizal.

The CHR has initiated its own investigation into the death of 15-year-old John Francis Ompad, who was shot by Cpl. Arnuflo Sabillo in Rodriguez town on August 20. 

“CHR is seriously concerned over this incident, especially that this is the second instance this month when the perpetrator of the alleged arbitrary deprivation of life involves a police officer and the victim is a minor,” the commission said. 

Earlier this month, 17-year-old Jerhode “Jemboy” Baltazar was killed by Navotas police who mistook him for a murder suspect they were pursuing. 

Investigators reported that the incident occurred after Sabillo, who was in civilian clothing, and his companion Jeffrey Baguio tried to pull over Ompad’s brother John Ace, who was riding his motorcycle. 

The two chased John Ace until he reached home. He then threw his helmet at the Sabillo and Baguio to drive them away. 

An enraged Sabillo allegedly pulled out his gun and shot John Ace, but missed. The bullet instead hit John Francis, who had stepped out of their house when he heard the commotion. He died while receiving treatment in a hospital. 

Homicide and attempted homicide charges were filed against Sabillo and Baguio.

The CHR stressed that a Philippine National Police manual of operations states that checkpoints must be manned by cops in “a presentable appearance while wearing the prescribed uniform.” 

The PNP manual also prescribes that checkpoints must be well-lit with visible signage bearing the name and contact details of the PNP unit. In the case where a legitimate checkpoint is ignored, the PNP rules state that reasonable force should be applied.

“Every police officer as a duty-bearer of the people’s human rights must be reminded of their duty ‘to serve and protect’ and the irreversibility of errors resulting in the arbitrary deprivation of life,” the CHR said. 

“Acts of violence that may result in the violation of rights should never be the first response to aggression,” it added. — Gaea Katreena Cabico

