54 percent satisfied with House, Senate – survey poll

Janvic Mateo - The Philippine Star
August 23, 2023 | 12:00am
54 percent satisfied with House, Senate â�� survey poll
Members of the Congress are seen inside the Plenary Hall for the opening of the 19th Congress at the Batasang Pambansa Complex in Quezon City on July 25, 2022.
STAR / KJ Rosales

MANILA, Philippines — A small majority of Filipinos are satisfied with the performance of the Senate and the House of Representatives, according to a recent survey conducted by the OCTA Research group.

Results of the July 22 to 26 survey released on Aug. 21 found that 54 percent of the respondents were satisfied with the performance of the House of Representatives.

Some nine percent said they were dissatisfied, while 36 percent were undecided.

Meanwhile, 53 percent said they were satisfied with the Senate’s performance. Seven percent were dissatisfied, while 40 percent were undecided.

Trust for both the House of Representatives and Senate were at 55 percent, while distrust for the two chambers were at seven percent and six percent, respectively. The rest of the respondents were undecided.

The OCTA survey had 1,200 adult respondents and a margin of error of +/- three percent.

CHED top performing,

The Commission on Higher Education (CHED) emerged as the top performing and most trusted among government agencies included in the survey.

Some 80 percent of the respondents said they were satisfied with the performance of CHED, followed by Department of Education (DepEd) with 79 percent, Philippine National Police (PNP) with 76 percent, Department of Health (DOH) with 75 percent and the Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) with 73 percent.

In terms of trust, CHED and DSWD were the top agencies with 78 percent, followed by the DOH with 77 percent, DepEd with 75 percent and PNP with 74 percent.

“We in CHED are thankful for the trust and confidence of the Filipino people as we become the top-rated government agency as shown in the survey,” CHED chairman J. Prospero De Vera said in a statement on Aug. 22.

Other agencies

Eighteen other executive agencies were included in the survey.

In terms of satisfaction, following DSWD were the Departments of the Interior and Local Government (DILG), 69 percent; Public Works and Highways (DPWH), 66 percent; Labor and Employment (DOLE), 63 percent; Tourism (DOT), 60 percent; Science and Technology (DOST), 59 percent; Justice (DOJ), Foreign Affairs (DFA) and Environment and Natural Resources (DENR), all with 56 percent; National Defense (DND), 55 percent; Agriculture (DA), 54 percent and Transportation (DOTr), 52 percent.

HOUSE OF REPRESENTATIVES
