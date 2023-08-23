^

Headlines

DOT eyes 600,000 tourists for FIBA World Cup

Mark Ernest Villeza - The Philippine Star
August 23, 2023 | 12:00am
DOT eyes 600,000 tourists for FIBA World Cup
The Samahang Basketbol ng Pilipinas hosted a welcome dinner for the FIBA Central Board at the Ayuntamiento de Manila the other night ahead of the opening of the 2023 FIBA Basketball World Cup. Photo shows (from left) FIBA executive member Ingo Weiss, SBP chairman emeritus Manuel V. Pangilinan, Speaker Martin Romualdez, FIBA president Hamane Niang and SBP president Alfredo Panlilio.

MANILA, Philippines — The Department of Tourism (DOT) is expecting 600,000 spectators in the upcoming FIBA World Cup 2023, which will start on Friday.

In an interview over Radyo Pilipinas, Tourism Secretary Christina Frasco said the figure includes foreign and domestic visitors.

Frasco said the number of participants in the tournament has surpassed 2,200.

She said the FIBA, which is responsible for ticket sales, would determine the exact number of spectators.

To ensure the success of the event, the DOT has collaborated with a tourism consortium that includes private stakeholders such as the Tourism Congress of the Philippines, Philippine Tour Operators Association and Tourism Infrastructure and Enterprise Zone Authority (TIEZA).

The collaboration is focused on crafting FIBA World Cup tour packages that will offer discounts to both local and foreign visitors, to encourage them to also explore the Philippines’ tourist spots aside from watching the FIBA games.

“This package, which was specifically curated for FIBA, provides opportunities to visit any of our award-winning destinations as well as our beautiful resorts and hotels across these places,” Frasco said.

These packages are accessible through discoverphilippines.travel.

The DOT has coordinated with attached agencies for site enhancements at the venues and other areas crucial to the participants’ experience.

Frasco stressed the importance of seamless and secure movement for tourists and participants.

Frasco said the Department of Transportation (DOTr) is responsible for the physical enhancements in airports for a better experience upon entry of tourists.

She said the DOT and the TIEZA helped the DOTr enhance these sites.

The Philippines will host the games of the FIBA World Cup 2023 along with Japan and Indonesia from Aug. 25 to Sept. 10.

The tournament will be held in Bulacan, Quezon City and Pasay City.

vuukle comment

DOT

FIBA
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Migrant workers chief Toots Ople passes away

Migrant workers chief Toots Ople passes away

By Gaea Katreena Cabico | 10 hours ago
According to the DMW, Ople died at around 1 p.m. “surrounded by her family and loved ones.”
Headlines
fbtw
AFP not informed of US-Japan-Australia South China Sea drills

AFP not informed of US-Japan-Australia South China Sea drills

By Michael Punongbayan | 1 day ago
The Armed Forces of the Philippines yesterday denied reports that it has declined to join a trilateral naval drill in the...
Headlines
fbtw
Philippines completes Ayungin resupply mission despite China's attempt to block

Philippines completes Ayungin resupply mission despite China's attempt to block

By Gaea Katreena Cabico | 8 hours ago
The National Task Force for the West Philippine Sea said two supply ships, escorted by Philippine Coast Guard patrol vessels,...
Headlines
fbtw
CHED issues show cause order vs private Manila university for &lsquo;series of offenses&rsquo;

CHED issues show cause order vs private Manila university for ‘series of offenses’

By Cristina Chi | 1 day ago
The Commission on Higher Education has issued a show-cause order against Philippine Christian University after it found the...
Headlines
fbtw
As House grills DA over its budget, lawmaker asks: Does Marcos know any of this?

As House grills DA over its budget, lawmaker asks: Does Marcos know any of this?

By Cristina Chi | 7 hours ago
“Does he know the DA made commitments to the House which were not complied?” Daza asked the DA official.
Headlines
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Marcos: Expedite release of fuel subsidies to transport workers

Marcos: Expedite release of fuel subsidies to transport workers

By Emmanuel Tupas | 1 hour ago
President Marcos wants to fast-track the release of fuel subsidies to transport workers, the Department of Budget and Management...
Headlines
fbtw
DBM eyes amendments to procurement law

DBM eyes amendments to procurement law

By Alexis Romero | 1 hour ago
The Department of Budget and Management will propose amendments to the procurement law to address underspending that...
Headlines
fbtw
Comelec to ban carrying P500K cash during BSKE

Comelec to ban carrying P500K cash during BSKE

By Emmanuel Tupas | 1 hour ago
Aside from firearms, the Commission on Elections will prohibit carrying cash of P500,000 or more five days before and on the...
Headlines
fbtw
Gibo&rsquo;s MUP proposal costly &ndash; Salceda

Gibo’s MUP proposal costly – Salceda

By Delon Porcalla | 1 hour ago
Defense Secretary Gilbert Teodoro’s proposal to bring back “full indexation” of military and uniformed personnel’s...
Headlines
fbtw
PCSO to accept proposals for new games

PCSO to accept proposals for new games

By Rainier Allan Ronda | 1 hour ago
The Philippine Charity Sweepstakes Office is planning to launch new games to bolster its revenues.
Headlines
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with