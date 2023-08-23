DOT eyes 600,000 tourists for FIBA World Cup

The Samahang Basketbol ng Pilipinas hosted a welcome dinner for the FIBA Central Board at the Ayuntamiento de Manila the other night ahead of the opening of the 2023 FIBA Basketball World Cup. Photo shows (from left) FIBA executive member Ingo Weiss, SBP chairman emeritus Manuel V. Pangilinan, Speaker Martin Romualdez, FIBA president Hamane Niang and SBP president Alfredo Panlilio.

MANILA, Philippines — The Department of Tourism (DOT) is expecting 600,000 spectators in the upcoming FIBA World Cup 2023, which will start on Friday.

In an interview over Radyo Pilipinas, Tourism Secretary Christina Frasco said the figure includes foreign and domestic visitors.

Frasco said the number of participants in the tournament has surpassed 2,200.

She said the FIBA, which is responsible for ticket sales, would determine the exact number of spectators.

To ensure the success of the event, the DOT has collaborated with a tourism consortium that includes private stakeholders such as the Tourism Congress of the Philippines, Philippine Tour Operators Association and Tourism Infrastructure and Enterprise Zone Authority (TIEZA).

The collaboration is focused on crafting FIBA World Cup tour packages that will offer discounts to both local and foreign visitors, to encourage them to also explore the Philippines’ tourist spots aside from watching the FIBA games.

“This package, which was specifically curated for FIBA, provides opportunities to visit any of our award-winning destinations as well as our beautiful resorts and hotels across these places,” Frasco said.

These packages are accessible through discoverphilippines.travel.

The DOT has coordinated with attached agencies for site enhancements at the venues and other areas crucial to the participants’ experience.

Frasco stressed the importance of seamless and secure movement for tourists and participants.

Frasco said the Department of Transportation (DOTr) is responsible for the physical enhancements in airports for a better experience upon entry of tourists.

She said the DOT and the TIEZA helped the DOTr enhance these sites.

The Philippines will host the games of the FIBA World Cup 2023 along with Japan and Indonesia from Aug. 25 to Sept. 10.

The tournament will be held in Bulacan, Quezon City and Pasay City.