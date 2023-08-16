Classes, gov't work in Metro Manila, Bulacan suspended on FIBA World Cup opening day

MANILA, Philippines — Malacañang suspended classes in public schools at all levels and work in the government in Metro Manila and Bulacan on August 25, which coincides with the opening ceremonies of the FIBA Basketball World Cup.

Memorandum Circular 27, which was signed by Executive Secretary Lucas Bersamin on Tuesday, said the suspension of classes and government work is part of the country's effort to support and assist the Philippine Sports Commission in “ensuring the safe, orderly, and successful conduct” of the opening ceremony of the international basketball competition.

Agencies whose functions involve the basic delivery of basic and health services, preparedness or response to disasters and calamities, and the performance of other vital services will continue with their operations and render the necessary services.

“The suspension of work for private companies and classes in private schools is left to the discretion of their respective heads,” the memorandum read.

The Philippines is one the countries that will host the 2023 FIBA Basketball World Cup alongside Japan and Indonesia.

Samahang Basketbol ng Pilipinas President Al Panlilio expressed confidence that the Philippines will beat the FIBA attendance record for the opening ceremony at the Philippine Arena in Bocaue, Bulacan. The number to beat—32,616 fans—was set during the finals of the 1994 FIBA World Cup Championship in Toronto, Canada that featured Team USA against Russia. — Gaea Katreena Cabico