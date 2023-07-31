Falcon intensifies before leaving PAR today

A resident of Barangay Meysulao in Calumpit, Bulacan wades through a flooded street to deliver food to his family over the weekend.

MANILA, Philippines — Severe Tropical Storm Falcon is expected to leave the Philippine area of responsibility tonight or tomorrow morning and may further intensify into a typhoon, according to the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA).

At a briefing, PAGASA weather specialist Aldczar Aurelio said that Falcon (international name Khanun) continues to enhance the southwest monsoon, bringing rains to the entire Luzon and Western Visayas.

Aurelio added that the center of Tropical Storm Falcon was located 1,180 kilometers east of Northern Luzon with maximum sustained winds of 95 km/hour near the center and gustiness of up to 115 km/ hour as it moved north-northwestward at 15 km/hour.

“There is a low possibility that it will make landfall,” Aurelio said.

He noted that Falcon may still develop into a typhoon today.

“Intense to torrential rain is expected in Zambales and Bataan, while heavy to intense rain in Occidental Mindoro, moderate to heavy rain in Metro Manila, Cavite, Pangasinan, Tarlac, Pampanga, Bulacan, Palawan, including Cuyo, Calamian and Kalayaan islands and Antique,” Aurelio added.

Aurelio warned of flooding in the affected areas.

“We should remain on alert as the soil is saturated, causing possible landslides,” he added.

According to Aurelio, other areas to be affected by monsoon rains include Romblon, Ilocos region, Northern Samar, a big portion of Calabarzon, Bicol region, Abra, Benguet and Western Visayas.

Aurelio said that due to the influence of the enhanced southwest monsoon, gale warning is in effect over several coastal waters along the western seaboard of Luzon.

“Sea travel is risky for small seacrafts. For larger vessels, operating in gale conditions requires experience and properly equipped vessels. Mariners without proper experience or operating ill-equipped vessels are advised to remain in port or seek safe harbor,” the state weather bureau said.