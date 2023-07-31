^

Headlines

Falcon intensifies before leaving PAR today

The Philippine Star
July 31, 2023 | 12:00am
Falcon intensifies before leaving PAR today
A resident of Barangay Meysulao in Calumpit, Bulacan wades through a flooded street to deliver food to his family over the weekend.
Ernie Peñaredondo

MANILA, Philippines — Severe Tropical Storm Falcon is expected to leave the Philippine area of responsibility tonight or tomorrow morning and may further intensify into a typhoon, according to the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA).

At a briefing, PAGASA weather specialist Aldczar Aurelio said that Falcon (international name Khanun) continues to enhance the southwest monsoon, bringing rains to the entire Luzon and Western Visayas.

Aurelio added that the center of Tropical Storm Falcon was located 1,180 kilometers east of Northern Luzon with maximum sustained winds of 95 km/hour near the center and gustiness of up to 115 km/ hour as it moved north-northwestward at 15 km/hour.

“There is a low possibility that it will make landfall,” Aurelio said.

He noted that Falcon may still develop into a typhoon today.

“Intense to torrential rain is expected in Zambales and Bataan, while heavy to intense rain in Occidental Mindoro, moderate to heavy rain in Metro Manila, Cavite, Pangasinan, Tarlac, Pampanga, Bulacan, Palawan, including Cuyo, Calamian and Kalayaan islands and Antique,” Aurelio added.

Aurelio warned of flooding in the affected areas.

“We should remain on alert as the soil is saturated, causing possible landslides,” he added.

According to Aurelio, other areas to be affected by monsoon rains include Romblon, Ilocos region, Northern Samar, a big portion of Calabarzon, Bicol region, Abra, Benguet and Western Visayas.

Aurelio said that due to the influence of the enhanced southwest monsoon, gale warning is in effect over several coastal waters along the western seaboard of Luzon.

“Sea travel is risky for small seacrafts. For larger vessels, operating in gale conditions requires experience and properly equipped vessels. Mariners without proper experience or operating ill-equipped vessels are advised to remain in port or seek safe harbor,” the state weather bureau said.

vuukle comment

PAGASA
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Tropical Storm Falcon strengthens as typhoon looms

Tropical Storm Falcon strengthens as typhoon looms

By James Relativo | 1 day ago
Tropical Storm Falcon further intensified as it accelerates northward over the Philippine Sea, said the state weather bureau...
Headlines
fbtw
'Binaril kahit patay na': Ericson Acosta's autopsy report raises doubts on AFP's encounter narrative

'Binaril kahit patay na': Ericson Acosta's autopsy report raises doubts on AFP's encounter narrative

By James Relativo | 1 day ago
An autopsy report on the slain peasant organizer and NDFP consultant Ericson Acosta was presented Saturday, fueling more questions...
Headlines
fbtw
Egay death toll hits 14 &ndash; NDRRMC

Egay death toll hits 14 – NDRRMC

By Jose Rodel Clapano | 1 day ago
Two days after leaving the country, Typhoon Egay’s devastation left 14 people dead, 13 injured and 20 others missing,...
Headlines
fbtw
Marcos visits calamity areas in North

Marcos visits calamity areas in North

By Alexis Romero | 1 day ago
President Marcos vowed to provide the needs of areas affected by Typhoon Egay and to have their electricity restored as he...
Headlines
fbtw
PNP monitoring traders for hoarding, profiteering

PNP monitoring traders for hoarding, profiteering

By Catherine Talavera | 1 day ago
Police are on the lookout for unscrupulous traders involved in hoarding of goods in areas placed under a state of calamity...
Headlines
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Transport groups to meet amid P3 oil price hike

Transport groups to meet amid P3 oil price hike

By Bella Cariaso | 1 hour ago
The so-called Magnificent 7, composed of the biggest transport groups in the country, will meet to discuss the impact of the...
Headlines
fbtw
No rice shortage amid Egay onslaught &ndash; DA

No rice shortage amid Egay onslaught – DA

By Bella Cariaso | 1 hour ago
A ranking Department of Agriculture official yesterday gave assurance of enough supply of rice despite the devastation brought...
Headlines
fbtw
PNP awaits President Marcos document on 18 police officials&rsquo; resignations

PNP awaits President Marcos document on 18 police officials’ resignations

By Mark Ernest Villeza | 1 hour ago
The Philippine National Police is waiting for Malacañang to send an official copy of President Marcos’ announcement...
Headlines
fbtw
DHSUD sets housing assistance for Egay victims

DHSUD sets housing assistance for Egay victims

By Elizabeth Marcelo | 1 hour ago
Housing assistance for people whose houses were damaged or destroyed by Typhoon Egay is being processed, according to the...
Headlines
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with