'Egay' makes another landfall; 'violent' conditions expected in northern Luzon

Police and firemen cut an uprooted tree blocking a road in Santa Ana, in Cagayan province on July 26, 2023, hours after Typhoon Doksuri hit the town.

MANILA, Philippines — The country’s weather agency warned that “violent and life-threatening” conditions may continue in parts of northern Luzon after Typhoon Egay (international name: Doksuri) made another landfall Wednesday morning.

In its 11 a.m. bulletin, PAGASA said rough conditions are expected in Babuyan Islands, the northwestern portion of mainland Cagayan, and northern portions of Apayao, and Ilocos Norte in the next six hours.

Egay was last spotted over the coastal waters of Aparri in Cagayan after making a landfall in Dalupiri Island, which is home to over 600 residents.

The typhoon had peak winds of 175 kilometers per hour near the center and gusts of up to 240 kph. PAGASA said that Egay was expected to weaken slowly.

The state weather bureau hoisted tropical cyclone warning signals in the following areas:

Signal No. 4

northern portion of Cagayan (Santa Ana, Gonzaga, Claveria, Sanchez-Mira, Pamplona, Abulug, Ballesteros, Aparri, Buguey, Santa Teresita, Camalaniugan, Santa Praxedes) including Babuyan Islands

northern portion of Apayao (Calanasan, Luna, Santa Marcela)

northern portion of Ilocos Norte (Burgos, Bangui, Dumalneg, Pagudpud, Adams, Pasuquin, Vintar, Bacarra)

Significant to severe threats to life and property are expected in these areas.

Signal No. 3

Batanes

rest of Cagayan

rest of Apayao

northern portion of Kalinga (Rizal, Pinukpuk, Balbalan)

northern portion of Abra (Tineg, Lagayan, Lacub, Danglas, Bangued, La Paz, San Juan, Dolores, Tayum, Lagangilang, Malibcong, Licuan-Baay, Peñarrubia, Pidigan, Langiden, San Quintin, Bucay, San Isidro, Sallapadan)

rest of Ilocos Norte

northern portion of Ilocos Sur (Magsingal, San Juan, Cabugao, Sinait, San Vicente, Santo Domingo, San Ildefonso, Bantay, Santa Catalina, City of Vigan, Caoayan, Santa, Nagbukel, Narvacan)

Moderate to significant impacts from storm-force winds may be experienced within these areas.

Signal No. 2

Isabela

rest of Kalinga

Mountain Province

Ifugao

Benguet

rest of Abra

rest of Ilocos Sur

La Union

northern and western portions of Pangasinan (Sison, San Jacinto, Pozorrubio, San Fabian, Dagupan City, Calasiao, Binmaley, Lingayen, Bugallon, Mabini, Labrador, Infanta, Dasol, Burgos, Agno, City of Alaminos, Sual, Anda, Bolinao, Bani, San Manuel, Binalonan, Laoac, Manaoag, Mangaldan, Mapandan, Santa Barbara, San Nicolas)

Minor to moderate impacts from gale-force winds are possible within any of these areas.

Signal No. 1

Aurora

Quirino

Nueva Vizcaya

rest of Pangasinan

Nueva Ecija

Tarlac

Pampanga

Bulacan

Zambales

Bataan

Metro Manila

Rizal

Cavite

Laguna

northern portion of Batangas (Talisay, City of Tanauan, Santo Tomas, Balete, Malvar, Lipa City)

northern and central portion of Quezon (Pitogo, Calauag, Infanta, Lopez, Guinayangan, Unisan, Plaridel, Quezon, Alabat, Padre Burgos, Mauban, General Nakar, Perez, Agdangan, Gumaca, Atimonan, Real, Tagkawayan, Lucena City, Pagbilao, Lucban, Sampaloc, City of Tayabas, Dolores, Sariaya, Candelaria, Tiaong, San Antonio) including Polillo Islands

Camarines Norte

northern portion of Camarines Sur (Siruma, Tinambac, Goa, Lagonoy, Caramoan, Cabusao, Sipocot, Garchitorena, Ragay, Del Gallego, Calabanga, Presentacion, Lupi)

northern portion of Catanduanes (Pandan, Bagamanoc, Panganiban, Viga, Caramoran)

Minimal to minor impacts from strong winds are possible in these areas.

At least one was reportedly killed and 180,000 people were affected by Egay and the southwest monsoon, the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council reported.

With severe winds and heavy rain, Egay toppled trees, knocked out power poles and triggered floods as it battered northern Luzon.

Heavy rain, violent winds

According to the state weather bureau, heavy rain from Egay will affect the following areas in Luzon on Wednesday:

Above 200 millimeters: northwestern portion of Cagayan including Babuyan Islands, northern portion of Apayao, Abra, Ilocos Norte, and Ilocos Sur

100 to 200 mm: Batanes, northeastern and central portions of Cagayan, rest of Apayao, western portion of Kalinga, western portion of Mountain Province, Benguet, and La Union

50 to 100 mm: rest of Cagayan, rest of Kalinga, rest of Mountain Province, western portion of Ifugao, western portion of Nueva Vizcaya, Pangasinan, and Zambales.

PAGASA warned that landslides and floods are “highly likely” in areas that are very susceptible to these hazards and in areas that experienced considerable amounts of rainfall for the past several days.

The southwest monsoon enhanced by Egay will continue to dampen the western portions of central Luzon, southern Luzon and Visayas in the next three days.

Egay and the enhanced southwest monsoon will also bring gusty conditions in areas in Luzon and Visayas that are not under any wind signal.

Weather forecasters warned that storm surges of more than three meters may cause flooding in the low-lying and exposed coastal areas of Batanes, Cagayan including Babuyan Islands, Ilocos Norte, and portions of Isabela and Ilocos Sur.

They also warned that sea travel along the seaboards of Luzon and Visayas is risky for most vessels.

PAGASA noted that Egay may exhibit wobbling motion while in the vicinity of the Babuyan Island. It will leave the Philippine Area of Responsibility Thursday morning.

Scientists have warned that cyclones are becoming more powerful and destructive as the world becomes warmer because of climate change. The Philippines is one of the world’s most vulnerable countries to the effects of the climate crisis.

Forecast positions