DOH studying use of bivalent COVID-19 jabs as initial boosters

Gaea Katreena Cabico - Philstar.com
July 17, 2023 | 5:50pm
A medical worker prepares the Pfizer-BioNtech Covid-19 vaccine for children aged 5-11 at a gym in San Juan City, suburban Manila on Feb. 7, 2022.
AFP / Ted Aljibe

MANILA, Philippines — The Department of Health said Monday it is looking into the possibility of using bivalent COVID-19 vaccines—which offer protection against the original COVID-19 virus and the Omicron variant—as first and second booster shots. 

Only healthcare workers and senior citizens who received second booster shots four to six months ago are currently eligible for the initial rollout of bivalent jabs. 

“Many people are appealing to us if we can give bivalent COVID vaccine as first or second booster. We’re studying this now,” Health spokesperson Enrique Tayag said in Filipino. 

Tayag added that the 390,000 doses of bivalent COVID-19 jabs donated by Lithuania had been designated solely as third COVID-19 booster for medical workers and senior citizens. 

“But we don’t want to disregard the appeal, especially when the request comes from people inside evacuation camps,” he said, referring to Mayon evacuees. 

Over 20,000 people living near Mayon Volcano in Albay fled their homes after the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology placed the volcano under Alert Level 3, which indicates an increased tendency toward a “hazardous” eruption. 

According to the DOH, there are no active COVID-19 cases in evacuation centers in the province. 

“The four reported cases on July 14 have already yielded negative results and were already released from isolation,” Tayag said.

The health department, however, recorded 1,624 cases of acute respiratory infections such as cough, cold, and sore throat in cramped evacuation centers.

