^

Headlines

CA to military, cops: Present missing IP activists, justify their detention

Gaea Katreena Cabico - Philstar.com
July 13, 2023 | 5:14pm
CA to military, cops: Present missing IP activists, justify their detention
Families of missing Gene Roz Jamil “Bazoo” De Jesus and Dexter Capuyan file habeas corpus petition at the Court of Appeals.
Katribu

MANILA, Philippines — The Court of Appeals ordered the Armed Forces of the Philippines and Philippine National Police to present missing indigenous peoples’ rights activists Gene Roz Jamil “Bazoo” De Jesus and Dexter Capuyan. 

In a resolution on Tuesday, the 13th Division of the appellate court granted the petition for writ of habeas corpus filed by the families of De Jesus and Capuyan last week against Lt. Gen. Andres Centino of the AFP, Police Gen. Benjamin Acorda Jr. of the PNP, Police Brig. Gen. Romeo Caramat of the police’s Criminal Investigation and Detection Group, and Police Col. Dominic Baccay of the Rizal provincial police office. 

Habeas corpus—Latin for “produce the body”—is an order to present a person before a court to determine if the arrest or imprisonment is legal or if a person must be released from custody.

The CA ordered the respondents to appear before the court on Friday, and “produce and bring the bodies and persons” of De Jesus and Capuyan, if found to be in their custody. 

The respondents were also directed to show cause why the two missing activists should remain in their custody. 

The Philippine Task Force for Indigenous Peoples’ Rights welcomed the issuance of a writ of habeas corpus. De Jesus is a staff of TFIP.

“We demand that law enforcement authorities adhere to the resolution ordered by the CA. We hold them accountable for the abduction of Bazoo and Dexter following the PNP and AFP’s claim that Dexter is a New People's Army member,” said Tyrone Beyer, campaign and advocacy officer of TFIP. 

The relatives of De Jesus and Capuyan filed their petition for habeas corpus after only three of the 14 military and police facilities that the search team have visited since May 3 signed the inquiry form required by the Anti-Enforced or Involuntary Disappearance Act of 2012.

De Jesus and Capuyan, former student leaders at the University of the Philippines Baguio, went missing on the evening of April 28 in Taytay, Rizal. According to their friends and colleagues, the two were taken by men who identified themselves as members of the police’s CIDG, and were forced into different vehicles. 

The Student Christian Movement of the Philippines has monitored at least 21 cases of alleged abductions of activists and organizers by state forces since Marcos assumed office. Some were found, while others suffered torture and were killed. Many—like De Jesus and Capuyan—remain missing.

“We urge the government and its forces to halt their continuing attacks on civil and political rights of Filipinos mandated by the Philippine Constitution, Universal Declaration of Human Rights, and other global mandates,” Beyer said.

COURT OF APPEALS

WRIT OF HABEAS CORPUS
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
Eight vs nine dashes: Why the Philippines OK&rsquo;d 'Barbie' screening

Eight vs nine dashes: Why the Philippines OK’d 'Barbie' screening

By Cristina Chi | 1 day ago
There is no nine-dash line in the Barbie movie.
Headlines
fbtw
abtest
LPA, 'habagat' to dump rain to most parts of Philippines
play

LPA, 'habagat' to dump rain to most parts of Philippines

9 hours ago
Weather forecaster Patrick Del Mundo said the LPA spotted 295 kilometers east of Infanta in Quezon province is not likely...
Headlines
fbtw
LIVE updates: Mayon Volcano restiveness

LIVE updates: Mayon Volcano restiveness

By PhilstarLIVE | 11 hours ago
The Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology raised on June 8 the status of Mayon Volcano in Albay to Alert...
Headlines
fbtw
House panel urges Comelec to automate barangay, SK polls

House panel urges Comelec to automate barangay, SK polls

By Evelyn Macairan | 18 hours ago
The House committee on suffrage and electoral reforms has adopted a measure urging the Commission on Elections to use the...
Headlines
fbtw
ASEAN-plus-three to meet on South China Sea, economic ties

ASEAN-plus-three to meet on South China Sea, economic ties

10 hours ago
Economic cooperation and the disputed South China Sea will be on the agenda when Southeast Asian foreign ministers meet their...
Headlines
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Senators draw the line at 'Ama Namin' drag performance

Senators draw the line at 'Ama Namin' drag performance

4 hours ago
Senate President Juan Miguel Zubiri said the performance "offends the sensibilities", demeans the faith of the Christian majority...
Headlines
fbtw
ICC decision on Philippines' appeal vs drug war investigation set on July 18

ICC decision on Philippines' appeal vs drug war investigation set on July 18

6 hours ago
The International Criminal Court’s appeals chamber is set to announce next week its decision on the Philippine government's...
Headlines
fbtw
SC: Petitions contesting COVID-19 measures should have been filed at lower courts

SC: Petitions contesting COVID-19 measures should have been filed at lower courts

By Gaea Katreena Cabico | 6 hours ago
The court unanimously voted to dismiss the petitions during a session Tuesday, two months after the World Health Organization...
Headlines
fbtw
Marcos to sign Maharlika bill next week &ndash; Zubiri

Marcos to sign Maharlika bill next week – Zubiri

By Cecille Suerte Felipe | 18 hours ago
President Marcos is set to sign into law next week the Maharlika Investment Fund bill, which his administration considers...
Headlines
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with