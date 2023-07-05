Families of missing IP activists file habeas corpus at CA

MANILA, Philippines — The families of activists Gene Roz Jamil “Bazoo” De Jesus and Dexter Capuyan filed on Wednesday petitions for a writ of habeas corpus before the Court of Appeals over two months after they were reported abducted by state forces.

The petitioners asked the CA to immediately issue a writ of habeas corpus directing Lt. Gen. Andres Centino of the Armed Forces of the Philippines, Police Gen. Benjamin Acorda Jr. of the Philippine National Police, and Police Brig. Gen. Romeo Caramat of the police Criminal Investigation and Detention Group to present De Jesus and Capuyan before the court.

They also asked the CA to issue an order directing the immediate release of the two activists after notice and hearing.

De Jesus is a member of the staff of the Philippine Task Force on Indigenous Peoples Rights (TFIP), while Capuyan used to be an activist in the Cordillera region.

Habeas corpus is Latin for “produce the body.” It is an order to present a person before the court to determine if the arrest or imprisonment is legal or if a person must be released from custody.

The privilege of the writ of habeas corpus can be suspended by presidential declaration in case of rebellion or invasion.

String of disappearances

De Jesus and Capuyan, former student leaders at the University of the Philippines Baguio, went missing on the evening of April 28 in Taytay, Rizal. According to their friends and colleagues, the two were taken by men who identified themselves as members of the police’s CIDG, and were forced into different vehicles.

“We lost no time in searching for them, imploring various government agencies and military and police facilities throughout Luzon for their urgent assistance. And yet, still no trace of Dexter or Bazoo,” indigenous peoples’ group KATRIBU said in a release.

“In this light, it is clear to us that the government is not incapable of action; rather, it is unwilling to do so. Thus, we are compelled to request for a writ of habeas corpus in aid of surfacing Dexter and Bazoo,” it added.

The Student Christian Movement of the Philippines has monitored at least 21 cases of alleged abductions of activists and organizers by state forces since Marcos assumed office. Some were found, while others suffered torture and killed. Many—like De Jesus and Capuyan—remain missing.

Capuyan has been accused of being a “communist terrorist group personality”— the government term for the Communist Party of the Philippines, New People's Army and National Democratic Front. Red-tagging or labeling an individual or an organization as a member or supporter of the armed movement has resulted in harassment, threats or, in worse cases, death of subjects.

His photo is included in the poster circulated by the Department of National Defense and the Department of the Interior and Local Government with a P1.85 million bounty.

Apart from the disappearances, activists have also been accused of terrorism and similar charges that their supporters say are made up.

Recently, Anakbayan Southern Tagalog regional coordinator Ken Rementilla and Mothers and Children for the Protection of Human Rights secretary general Jasmin Rubia were accused of violating Section 12 of the Anti-Terrorism Act, or providing material support to terrorists.