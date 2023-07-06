DOT keeps ‘Love the Philippines’ slogan after dropping ad agency

The composite photo shows Tourism Secretary Christina Frasco during the 50th anniversary of the Department of Tourism last June 27 and the backdrop at the 2022 Philippine Tourism Satellite Accounts (PTSA) and Tourism Statistics Dissemination Forum on July 7, 2023.

MANILA, Philippines — The Department of Tourism has retained the use of the controversial rebranded tourism campaign “Love the Philippines” amid the backlash over the use of non-original or stock footage from other countries for a promotional video.

During the Dissemination Forum for the 2022 Philippine Tourism Industry Performance and Tourism Satellite Accounts held at the Philippine International Convention Center, Pasay City on Wednesday, the DOT used materials and backdrop that bore the rebranded tourism slogan

“Love the Philippines” which replaced the eleven-year-old tourism slogan “It’s More Fun in the Philippines” drew backlash after its launch last June 27.

Many perceived that the slogan sounded like a “demand.” It also made headlines after the marketing agency behind it, DDB Philippines, was found to have used non-original or stock footage of sights from other countries in a video that was supposed to promote the Philippines.

The DOT and DDB said no funds were released for the creation of the video in question.

The two released statements with DDB Philippines said the tourism video was “intended to be a mood video to excite internal stakeholders about the campaign.” The DOT, meanwhile, repeatedly confirmed the ownership and originality of the key visuals used for the video.

The tourism department terminated its contract with DDB Philippines on Monday after the contracted agency apologized and took responsibility for the “unfortunate oversight” in the production of the video.

It added that it is in solidarity with the Filipino people in expressing “extreme disappointment.”

'Evident'

Despite the controversies hounding the tourism campaign, the DOT continued to use the “Love the Philippines” slogan in promoting the Philippines both on social media and in its event.

Asked whether the country will retain it as the tourism slogan, Tourism Secretary Christina Frasco responded: “I think it was evident,” while pointing at the event venue with “Love the Philippines” materials on Wednesday.

The tourism chief also kept sharing social media posts bearing the tourism slogan.

Frasco last Friday said the study for the rebranded tourism campaign costs P49 million. This included the logo and other components.

The DOT, however, remained mum to the members of the press’s question on whether the tourism department would still pay DDB in partial as the country continues to use the “Love the Philippines” slogan.