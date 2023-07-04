^

'Absurd, inexcusable': Group hits refiled MRT-3 fake hike petition

James Relativo - Philstar.com
July 4, 2023 | 3:09pm
'Absurd, inexcusable': Group hits refiled MRT-3 fake hike petition
Commuters enter the Metro Rail Transit (MRT) Line 3 in Taft Avenue station last May 2022
The STAR / Jesse Bustos, File

MANILA, Philippines — A progressive youth group scored the renewed push to increase fares within the Metro Rail Transit Line 3 (MRT-3), a move they call would hit students and workers the most even with the recent increase of the Metro Manila minimum wage.

The Department of Transportation (DOTr) last Monday announced the refiling of the MRT-3 fare hike petition in the hopes of boosting its capital in operating and maintaining EDSA's primary railway line.

"Even if they say that there's a P40 increase in the NCR minimum wage — which is measley to say the least — this should not be used as an excuse to push for another fare hike," said Anakbayan National Spokesperson Kate Almenzo yesterday in Filipino.

"The prices of goods and services remain high. Why increase it now? As it is, commuters already have holes in their pockets and they're mainly comprised of students and workers."

The renewed petition seeks to increase the boarding fare to P13.29 from the current P11. Along this is a bid to increase the distance fare to P1.21 from the current P1 per kilometer.

DOTr's latest announcement came just weeks after the LRT-1 and LRT-2's fare hike petitions were approved. It could be remembered that no fare hikes have been approved within the privatized MRT-3 system in the past eight years.

Anakbayan likewise questioned Transport Secretary Jaime Bautista for filing the said petition, this while also having the "power to approve it."

"The MRT-3 currently has the largest ridership out of all the train lines. Over 400,000 commuters will be affected should fares be increased. However, the DOTr and [Metro Rail Transit Corporation] continue to push for it in the name of private gains," continued Almenzo.

Commuter group the Passenger Forum last month urged President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. to stop the LRT-1 and LRT-2 fare hikes as the country's inflation rate continues to real at the 6% level.

Officials of the Light Rail Transit Authority, MRT-3 and Light Rail Manila Corporation were earlier grilled last February in a public consultation due to the continued push to increase fares amid the Congress' already approved budget in 2023.

