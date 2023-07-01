^

Headlines

Why DOT retained the Barbara font in ‘Love the Philippines’ tourism campaign

Rosette Adel - Philstar.com
July 1, 2023 | 5:33pm
Why DOT retained the Barbara font in â€˜Love the Philippinesâ€™ tourism campaign
"Love the Philippines" tourism campaign logo.
DOT / Released

MANILA, Philippines — The Philippines just got a rebranded tourism campaign, but some of the elements of the past tourism brand remained.

The Department of Tourism launched “Love the Philippines,” dubbed the “enhanced” tourism campaign last Tuesday. This follows the successful predecessor “It’s More Fun in the Philippines.”

Like in the past tourism brand, the DOT used the Barabara font which was inspired by hand-painted street signs usually found in jeepneys. This time, the new logo was made colorful and bears icons of the Philippines.

Barabara font, meanwhile, was launched in February 2019 when the DOT under former Tourism Secretary Bernadette Romulo-Puyat, revived the new logo with the customized typeface that makes it more “readable for everyone."

It followed the past font used for the “It’s More Fun in the Philippines” called “Harabara.”

Since then, Barabara was used not just in the “It’s More Fun in the Philippines” logo, but also in other efforts to promote the Philippines.

The current DOT administration said that it recognized the effectiveness of this font.

“The only way to truly honor the Philippines and Philippine tourism is to honor those as well who have exerted so much time of sacrifice, service and effort towards building up the tourism industry. We recognize the contributions of all of our former secretaries, which we've done this evening who in their own ways have honored the Philippines through tourism,” Tourism Secretary Christina Frasco said

“One of those accomplishments is actually coming up with this particular font that is distinct to the Philippines and this is known already all over the world. And so we capitalize on its success,” she added.

Despite this, however, the DOT said the rebrand was warranted given the demands of the industry after the COVID-19 pandemic. The health emergency changed the travelers’ motivations, preferences and behavior.

Frasco said the agency conducted local, regional and global studies that determined the “changed traveler,” hence, the move to replace the country’s tourism campaign.

“We will continue to market the Philippines as fun all over the world. But we will also articulate that the Philippines has so much more to offer in addition to fun and that is why we are honoring our culture, our history, our heritage, our people, our flavors and all our other tourism offerings,” the tourism chief said.

"And we feel that the use of this font that is very familiar to everyone already as it is, what the Philippines is known for will help us in continuing to campaign for Love for the Philippines,” she added.

Is 'Love the Philippines' a demand?

Meanwhile, asked whether “Love the Philippines” is a “demand” to tourists, Frasco in a televised interview denied it. She said “love is a natural thing that must emanate from the heart."

The social listening of the DOT and the agency that created the new tourism campaign, DDB Philippines, also found that “love” is the word the public is associating with the Philippines.

“You cannot ‘demand’ love. It is a natural thing that must emanate from your heart. ‘Love the Philippines’ goes to the heart of every Filipino that loves their country. You can no more force one person to love their country in the same way that you cannot force them to love themselves, or somebody else. It is a natural feeling that must come from your heart. And we truly believe that in reflecting our love of country in our new tourism tagline, we would be able to reawaken in our fellow Filipinos their own love of country,” Frasco said.

She also reiterated that the new tagline is the Philippines’ “love letter to the world.”

Frasco said the new tourism campaign's entire study comprising the logo and other components of the branding costs P49 million. The contract for the rebranded campaign was awarded to the winning bidder DDB Philippines.

CHRISTINA FRASCO

DEPARTMENT OF TOURISM
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Rollback seen in pump, LPG prices

Rollback seen in pump, LPG prices

By Richmond Mercurio | 19 hours ago
Oil firms are expected to roll back pump prices next week, while retailers are also seen reducing prices of cooking gas this...
Headlines
fbtw
Muntinlupa court archives murder case vs Bantag, Zulueta

Muntinlupa court archives murder case vs Bantag, Zulueta

By Emmanuel Tupas | 1 day ago
Arresting former Bureau of Corrections director Gerald Bantag and his deputy, Ricardo Zulueta, remains a priority for the...
Headlines
fbtw
PNP reshuffle up to Marcos &ndash; Abalos

PNP reshuffle up to Marcos – Abalos

By Emmanuel Tupas | 3 days ago
Interior Secretary Benjamin Abalos has stopped the planned reshuffle of top officials of the Philippine National Police, noting...
Headlines
fbtw
DepEd eyes 2025 rollout of revised K-10 curriculum

DepEd eyes 2025 rollout of revised K-10 curriculum

By Janvic Mateo | 1 day ago
Significant changes in the basic education curriculum may be implemented starting 2025, an official of the Department of Education revealed...
Headlines
fbtw
BIR expands medicine list for VAT exemption

BIR expands medicine list for VAT exemption

By Louise Maureen Simeon | 10 hours ago
The Bureau of Internal Revenue has issued an updated list of value added tax (VAT)-exempt medicines for various diseases such...
Headlines
fbtw
Latest
abtest
PCCI to government: Extend pandemic tax cuts for businesses

PCCI to government: Extend pandemic tax cuts for businesses

By Catherine Talavera | 10 hours ago
The Philippine Chamber of Commerce and Industry is appealing for an extension of tax cuts implemented under the Corporate...
Headlines
fbtw
Economists see wage hikes stoking inflation

Economists see wage hikes stoking inflation

By Lawrence Agcaoili | 10 hours ago
Economists believe that the recently approved wage hike in the National Capital Region (NCR) that takes effect this month,...
Headlines
fbtw
President Marcos to protect LGBT community from discrimination

President Marcos to protect LGBT community from discrimination

By Helen Flores | 19 hours ago
President Marcos has renewed his support for the Filipino LGBTQIA+ community and vowed to protect them against discrimin...
Headlines
fbtw
Philippines welcomes 2.67 million foreign tourists &ndash; DOT

Philippines welcomes 2.67 million foreign tourists – DOT

By Ghio Ong | 19 hours ago
The Philippines has welcomed 2.67 million tourists from overseas as of Thursday, which is more than half of the targeted number...
Headlines
fbtw

Palay farmgate price reaches nearly P20/kilo

By Danessa Rivera | 19 hours ago
The average farmgate price of palay, or unhusked rice, went above P19 per kilo in May, driven largely by high production costs.
Headlines
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with