Supreme Court disbars Larry Gadon over misogynistic, abusive remarks

Gaea Katreena Cabico - Philstar.com
June 28, 2023 | 9:45am
Supreme Court disbars Larry Gadon over misogynistic, abusive remarks
Larry Gadon file his candidacy for the May 2019 Senatorial race.
Philstar.com / Erwin Cagadas

MANILA, Philippines — The Supreme Court has unanimously disbarred Lorenzo “Larry” Gadon—who was recently appointed as the president’s anti-poverty adviser—for his “misogynistic, sexist, abusive, and repeated intemperate language.”

The high court voted 15-0 to disbar Gadon for cursing and uttering profane remarks against journalist Raissa Robles, which was captured in a viral video clip. 

The SC Public Information Office said in a release that the court found the video clip “indisputably scandalous that it discredits the legal profession.” 

The SC cited Gadon for violating Canon II on Propriety of the Code of Professional Responsibility and Accountability. 

The canon imposes the standard that “a lawyer shall, at all times, act with propriety and maintain appearance of proprietary in personal and professional dealings, observe honesty, respect and courtesy, and uphold the dignity of the legal profession consistent with the highest standards of ethical behavior.” 

In the same decision, the SC also cited Gadon in direct contempt of court for his baseless allegations of partiality and bias against Senior Associate Justice Marvic MVF Leonen and Associate Justice Alfredo Benjamin Caguioa. 

‘No room for misogyny, sexism’

Gadon was previously convicted by the Supreme Court and suspended from the practice of law for three months for his offensive and intemperate language. 

Six administrative cases against Gadon are pending before the Office of the Bar Confidant, and four before the Commission on Bar Discipline of the Integrated Bar of the Philippines. 

“Although these cases have yet to be decided, the volume of administrative complaints filed against Atty. Gadon indubitably speaks of his character,” the SC PIO said. 

The unanimous ruling ended with a reminder to all lawyers that the privilege to practice law is bestowed only upon individuals “who are competent, intellectually, academically and, equally important, morally.”

“There is no room in this noble profession for misogyny and sexism,” the ruling read. 

In response to the SC decision, Gadon said he will file a motion for reconsideration as “the penalty is too harsh for the alleged cause.” 

President Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr. recently appointed Gadon as his adviser for poverty alleviation. The move quickly drew public criticism, with several policymakers and groups citing his previous unbecoming behavior and seeming lack of expertise for the job.

LARRY GADON

SUPREME COURT
