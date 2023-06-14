35 cases of respiratory problems recorded amid Mayon unrest

Mount Mayon spews lava during an eruption near Legazpi city in Albay province, south of Manila on June 11, 2023.

MANILA, Philippines — The Department of Health reported Wednesday 35 cases of respiratory problems as the activities of Mayon Volcano continued to intensify.

In a message to reporters, the DOH said there were 35 cases with cough, colds and sore throats at evacuation centers in Albay.

“However, the reported cases are not verified as adverse effects of sulfur dioxide and ashfall,” it said.

In an earlier advisory, the health agency warned that exposure to falling ash may cause health problems and worsen existing ones such as bronchitis, emphysema or asthma.

According to the DOH, exposure to volcanic ash can lead to the following health effects:

Nose and throat irritation

Coughing

Bronchitis-like illness

Discomfort while breathing

Eye irritation

Minor skin problems

Injuries/death due to roof collapse or vehicular accident resulting from slippery roads and poor visibility

Should ashfall occur, the DOH advised that people should stay indoors as much as possible, with doors and windows closed. People can also keep volcanic ash from coming in by dampening their curtains, blankets or clothing.

People heading out should use dust or N95 masks and wear goggles or glasses to keep their eyes from getting irritated.

The Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology placed Mayon—one of the country’s most volatile volcanoes—under Alert Level 3. — Gaea Katreena Cabico