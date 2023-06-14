^

Marcos wants more water impounding facilities outside NCR to control floods

Philstar.com
June 14, 2023 | 9:57am

MANILA, Philippines — President Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr. ordered the environment department’s Water Resources Management Office to create a comprehensive plan to prevent flooding in Metro Manila and coastal communities in the country.

Marcos made the directive Tuesday after a meeting with the Department of Public Works and Highways and the National Irrigation Administration.

The chief executive said WRMO’s plan should include the construction of water impounding facilities to reduce flood damage and make effective use of water resources.

“We’re now looking for locations outside of Manila where we can build large impounding areas so we can control the water there and will not enter the capital region, and we’ll have water for agriculture and other uses,” Marcos said in Filipino.

The Presidential Communications Office said in a release that the estimated cost of DPWH's flood control projects in Metro Manila and surrounding areas has amounted to P351 billion.

The newly-created WRMO seeks to address the country’s fragmented water and sanitation sector, increasing demand for water due to population and economic growth, impacts of climate change, lack of infrastructure and inconsistent government regulations.

The office will serve as a transitory body pending the creation of the Department of Water—among the pieces of legislation that Marcos has identified as a priority.

Early this month, PAGASA announced the start of the rainy season in the country.

El Niño is also expected to development in July to September, and may persist until 2024. El Niño increases the likelihood of below-normal rainfall conditions, which could result in dry spells and droughts in some areas of the Philippines.

However, above-normal rain during the southwest monsoon (habagat) season may also be expected in the western portion of the country. — Gaea Katreena Cabico

