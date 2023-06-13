Thai university opens international scholarship slots for post-grad science programs

This photo shows the Chulabhorn Graduate Institute in Bangkok, Thailand.

MANILA, Philippines — Chulabhorn Royal Academy in Bangkok, Thailand is offering 15 full-ride scholarship slots for international students, including from the Philippines, who wish to pursue their master's degree studies in science and technology.

In a memorandum signed by Commission on Higher Education Chairperson Popoy De Vera, Filipino students are invited to apply for the master’s scholarship program of the Chulabhorn Graduate Institute (CGI) Postgraduate Scholarship of the Chulabhorn Royal Academy.

The scholarship will cover students’ full tuition and other academic fees (credit fee, laboratory expenses, refresher course, enrollment fee, thesis fee, production of thesis documents), round trip airfare, visa fee, first settlement allowance, relocation allowance, accommodation, monthly stipend, book allowance, health insurance, and others, according to CGI’s website.

CGI’s scholarship program is being offered in the following Master’s degree programs:

Applied Biological Sciences with a focus on Environmental Health

Environmental Toxicology

Chemical Sciences.

Applicants of the scholarship program must meet the following eligibility criteria, according to CGI’s website:

Under 30 years of age

Hold a bachelor's degree with a cumulative GPA of at least 2.75 in one of the following fields, although those from related fields may also apply : Sciences: Chemistry, Biology, Biological Sciences, Molecular Biology, Environmental Sciences Medical Sciences: Medicine, Medical Technology Pharmacy or Pharmaceutical Sciences.

Have experience in scientific laboratory research

Must have demonstrated English proficiency, preferably on one of two recognized tests of language proficiency (TOEFL, IELTS)

Must provide a statement of purpose explaining their interests in the study

Applicants can send their submissions to the program until Sept. 30, 2023.

Chulabhorn Royal Academy—named after Princess Chulabhorn Walailak—is a multidisciplinary post-graduate academic institute in Bangkok, Thailand established in 2005. According to its website, the university focuses on interactive teaching techniques used in leading educational and research institutions.