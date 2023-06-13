^

Headlines

Thai university opens international scholarship slots for post-grad science programs

Cristina Chi - Philstar.com
June 13, 2023 | 11:06am
Thai university opens international scholarship slots for post-grad science programs
This photo shows the Chulabhorn Graduate Institute in Bangkok, Thailand.
Chulabhorn Graduate Institute / Website

MANILA, Philippines — Chulabhorn Royal Academy in Bangkok, Thailand is offering 15 full-ride scholarship slots for international students, including from the Philippines, who wish to pursue their master's degree studies in science and technology.

In a memorandum signed by Commission on Higher Education Chairperson Popoy De Vera, Filipino students are invited to apply for the master’s scholarship program of the Chulabhorn Graduate Institute (CGI) Postgraduate Scholarship of the Chulabhorn Royal Academy. 

The scholarship will cover students’ full tuition and other academic fees (credit fee, laboratory expenses, refresher course, enrollment fee, thesis fee, production of thesis documents), round trip airfare, visa fee, first settlement allowance, relocation allowance, accommodation, monthly stipend, book allowance, health insurance, and others, according to CGI’s website.

CGI’s scholarship program is being offered in the following Master’s degree programs: 

  • Applied Biological Sciences with a focus on Environmental Health
  • Environmental Toxicology
  • Chemical Sciences.

Applicants of the scholarship program must meet the following eligibility criteria, according to CGI’s website:

  • Under 30 years of age
  • Hold a bachelor's degree with a cumulative GPA of at least 2.75 in one of the following fields, although those from related fields may also apply :
    • Sciences: Chemistry, Biology, Biological Sciences, Molecular Biology, Environmental Sciences
    • Medical Sciences: Medicine, Medical Technology
    • Pharmacy or Pharmaceutical Sciences.
  • Have experience in scientific laboratory research
  • Must have demonstrated English proficiency, preferably on one of two recognized tests of language proficiency (TOEFL, IELTS)
  • Must provide a statement of purpose explaining their interests in the study

Applicants can send their submissions to the program until Sept. 30, 2023. 

Chulabhorn Royal Academy—named after Princess Chulabhorn Walailak—is a multidisciplinary post-graduate academic institute in Bangkok, Thailand established in 2005. According to its website, the university focuses on interactive teaching techniques used in leading educational and research institutions.

SCHOLARSHIPS

THAILAND
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Shadowed by China ships, PCG ferries aid to Pag-asa

Shadowed by China ships, PCG ferries aid to Pag-asa

By Evelyn Macairan | 12 hours ago
The civilian patrol vessel of the Bureau of Fisheries and Aquatic Resources, BRP Francisco Dagohoy, yesterday embarked on...
Headlines
fbtw
Pong Biazon, soldier and statesman, 88

Pong Biazon, soldier and statesman, 88

By Cecille Suerte Felipe | 12 hours ago
Former senator and military chief Rodolfo Biazon died yesterday, Independence Day, at the age of 88, his son Muntinlupa Mayor...
Headlines
fbtw
Marcos: Philippines won&rsquo;t be subservient to any external force

Marcos: Philippines won’t be subservient to any external force

By Helen Flores | 12 hours ago
The Philippines will no longer be subservient to any external force, President Marcos said yesterday as the nation marked...
Headlines
fbtw
Mayon begins spewing lava

Mayon begins spewing lava

By Bella Cariaso | 12 hours ago
Mayon Volcano in Albay started an “effusive eruption” and began spewing lava on Sunday night, the Philippine Institute...
Headlines
fbtw
News from home: Mayon on Alert Level 3 and, finally, a health secretary

News from home: Mayon on Alert Level 3 and, finally, a health secretary

By Kaycee Valmonte | 1 day ago
These were among our headlines and news stories from the past week we think you should know if you’re a Filipino based...
Headlines
fbtw
Latest
priority latest
Array
(
)

latest
Array
(
    [0] => Array
        (
            [ArticleID] => 2273561
            [Title] => Canada recognizes Filipinos' contribution in healthcare, nation-building
            [Summary] => “I also want to thank the community for the essential roles you played on the frontlines of the pandemic response and everything you continue to do to keep our most vulnerable, healthy – caregivers, nurses, doctors, small businesses, and community volunteers, thank you for all you do,” Trudeau said at a Filipino Heritage Month reception in Ottawa. 

            [DatePublished] => 2023-06-13 12:15:00
            [isSticky] => 0
            [Focus] => 1
            [PostType] => Standard
            [ColumnID] => 0
            [Alias] => 
            [AuthorID] => 1807382
            [AuthorName] => Kaycee Valmonte
            [SectionName] => Headlines
            [SectionUrl] => headlines
            [URL] => https://media.philstar.com/photos/2023/06/13/fyd9ho2wiaesllx_2023-06-13_12-08-08_thumbnail.jpg
        )

    [1] => Array
        (
            [ArticleID] => 2273558
            [Title] => Over 13K evacuated as lava from Mayon reaches nearly one kilometer from crater
            [Summary] => Over 13,000 have been evacuated as the state volcanology and seismology service said lava from the Mayon Volcano’s summit crater has reached around 800 to 1,000 meters downslope.
            [DatePublished] => 2023-06-13 11:27:00
            [isSticky] => 0
            [Focus] => 1
            [PostType] => Standard
            [ColumnID] => 0
            [Alias] => 
            [AuthorID] => 
            [AuthorName] => 
            [SectionName] => Headlines
            [SectionUrl] => headlines
            [URL] => https://media.philstar.com/photos/2023/06/13/optmayon-volcano-lavajpeg_2023-06-13_11-21-29_thumbnail.jpg
        )

    [2] => Array
        (
            [ArticleID] => 2273553
            [Title] => Taguig asks SC to issue show cause order vs Makati over 'troubling' land row claims
            [Summary] => Taguig Mayor Lani Cayetano filed before the high court an urgent manifestation and motion asking it to investigate the “disturbing claims” made by Binay on the land dispute, which was already resolved by the Supreme Court.
            [DatePublished] => 2023-06-13 11:02:00
            [isSticky] => 0
            [Focus] => 1
            [PostType] => Standard
            [ColumnID] => 0
            [Alias] => 
            [AuthorID] => 
            [AuthorName] => 
            [SectionName] => Headlines
            [SectionUrl] => headlines
            [URL] => https://media.philstar.com/photos/2023/06/13/bgc-bollozos2020-03-0819-27-02_2023-06-13_10-54-07_thumbnail.jpg
        )

    [3] => Array
        (
            [ArticleID] => 2273488
            [Title] => No progress on biases against women – UN report
            [Summary] => There was no improvement in the level of prejudice shown against women over the past decade, with almost nine of out 10 persons worldwide still holding such biases, according to a United Nations report.
            [DatePublished] => 2023-06-13 00:00:00
            [isSticky] => 0
            [Focus] => 1
            [PostType] => Standard
            [ColumnID] => 0
            [Alias] => 
            [AuthorID] => 1804865
            [AuthorName] => Pia Lee-Brago
            [SectionName] => Headlines
            [SectionUrl] => headlines
            [URL] => https://media.philstar.com/photos/2023/06/12/3_2023-06-12_23-09-29219_thumbnail.jpg
        )

    [4] => Array
        (
            [ArticleID] => 2273476
            [Title] => Diesel up P1.40; gas higher by P1.20
            [Summary] => Oil companies are raising pump prices by more than P1 per liter today following a rollback last week. 
            [DatePublished] => 2023-06-13 00:00:00
            [isSticky] => 0
            [Focus] => 1
            [PostType] => Standard
            [ColumnID] => 0
            [Alias] => 
            [AuthorID] => 1805259
            [AuthorName] => Richmond Mercurio
            [SectionName] => Headlines
            [SectionUrl] => headlines
            [URL] => https://media.philstar.com/photos/2023/06/12/6_2023-06-12_22-54-49608_thumbnail.jpg
        )

)

abtest
Canada recognizes Filipinos' contribution in healthcare, nation-building

Canada recognizes Filipinos' contribution in healthcare, nation-building

By Kaycee Valmonte | 18 minutes ago
“I also want to thank the community for the essential roles you played on the frontlines of the pandemic response and...
Headlines
fbtw
Over 13K evacuated as lava from Mayon reaches nearly one kilometer from crater

Over 13K evacuated as lava from Mayon reaches nearly one kilometer from crater

1 hour ago
Over 13,000 have been evacuated as the state volcanology and seismology service said lava from the Mayon Volcano’s summit...
Headlines
fbtw
Taguig asks SC to issue show cause order vs Makati over 'troubling' land row claims

Taguig asks SC to issue show cause order vs Makati over 'troubling' land row claims

1 hour ago
Taguig Mayor Lani Cayetano filed before the high court an urgent manifestation and motion asking it to investigate the “disturbing...
Headlines
fbtw
No progress on biases against women &ndash; UN report

No progress on biases against women – UN report

By Pia Lee-Brago | 12 hours ago
There was no improvement in the level of prejudice shown against women over the past decade, with almost nine of out...
Headlines
fbtw
Diesel up P1.40; gas higher by P1.20

Diesel up P1.40; gas higher by P1.20

By Richmond Mercurio | 12 hours ago
Oil companies are raising pump prices by more than P1 per liter today following a rollback last week. 
Headlines
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with