DND, DOH chiefs sworn in, get messages of support

President Marcos swears in Gilbert Teodoro Jr. (top) as defense secretary at Malacañang yesterday. Teodoro was accompanied by his wife, United Nations Children’s Fund special envoy Monica Prieto Teodoro, and son Jaime. Also sworn in was Teodoro Herbosa as health secretary, joined by his wife Dr. Grace Ann Herbosa and their daughter.

MANILA, Philippines — Messages of support greeted President Marcos’ appointment of Gilbert Teodoro as defense secretary and Teodoro Herbosa as health chief, as they took their oath of office at Malacañang yesterday.

Teodoro was accompanied by his wife, special envoy to the United Nations Children’s Fund Monica Prieto Teodoro, and son Jaime when he was sworn in by Marcos.

Herbosa was also with his family during a separate oath-taking ceremony at the Palace.

The Presidential Communications Office (PCO) announced Monday night the appointments of Teodoro and Herbosa.

The PCO also announced yesterday Marcos’ appointment of former Sultan Kudarat governor Suharto Mangudadatu as director general of the Technical Education and Skills Development Authority or TESDA.

Teodoro, a lawyer and former lawmaker, is taking the helm of the

Department of Defense (DND), a position he held during the Arroyo administration. His assumption into office came as the country scrambles to upgrade its military in the face of China’s growing aggressiveness in the South China Sea.

Marcos has vowed to prioritize the upgrade of the military and has sought stronger security ties with the country’s long-time allies, particularly the US.

Herbosa is taking the leadership of the Department of Health (DOH), as the country prepares for a post-pandemic era.

Herbosa, a trauma surgeon, served as a special adviser to the National Task Force Against COVID-19 under the Duterte administration.

In a Twitter post, Herbosa said, “I am honored to serve this leadership and the Filipino people and their health care needs.”

Former DND officer-in-charge Carlito Galvez Jr. lauded the appointment of Teodoro and thanked the Marcos administration for his brief stint as defense head.

“I also thank the entire One Defense Team, including the Armed Forces of the Philippines and our civilian bureaus, for their support during my tenure as the officer-in-charge of the department,” Galvez said.

“We have achieved great strides in our priority programs on internal security, territorial defense, disaster preparedness and the continued development of the defense organization. Rest assured that the DND has my unequivocal support as we all work together in the pursuit of our vision of a peaceful, stable and prosperous Philippines,” he added.

“We believe that his decisive leadership, professional competence and wealth of experience, highlighted by his previous assignment as the defense chief from 2007 to 2009, will help build upon our gains in the defense and security of the country,” AFP spokesman Col. Medel Aguilar said, referring to Teodoro.

National Security Adviser Eduardo Año said Teodoro “already carries with him a wealth of experience that will greatly assist in our march towards total victory against Communist Terrorism as well as in protecting our maritime entitlements and defending our territorial integrity in the face tensions in the West Philippine Sea.”

Medical community

The medical community has voiced full support for Herbosa’s appointment to the DOH.

“We are glad that the President has already appointed a secretary of health. Ted Herbosa came from the ranks. I think he has the competence to lead, being a public health expert, emergency medicine specialist and a professor,” said Philippine College of Physicians (PCP) president Dr. Rontgene Solante at a public briefing.

“Hopefully he can build up on the programs that were started by the previous administration. The implementation should be continuous and there should be improvements, especially with the Universal Health Care (UHC),” said Solante, an infectious diseases expert.

“Congratulations, and we are ready to support him in his programs to improve the healthcare delivery system in the country,” Private Hospitals Association of the Philippines Inc. (PHAPI) president Dr. Jose Rene De Grano said.

He added Herbosa should focus “on the manpower problems of hospitals as well as the guidelines regarding the implementation of the UHC law and its effects on private hospitals.”

Immediate PCP past president Dr. Maricar Limpin called Herbosa “an experienced physician” who “knows disaster and problems being faced by the hospital management and the healthcare workers.”

The Pharmaceutical and Healthcare Association of the Philippines also expressed support for Herbosa, citing his “notable experience in the implementation of public-private partnerships will be vital as the administration calls for more investments in health and biopharmaceutical innovation to stem the tide of current and emerging health threats,” the group said.

Tried and tested

Senators also welcomed Marcos’ appointment of Teodoro and Herbosa.

“Sec. Teodoro is a tried and tested public servant, and we trust that he will head the Department of Defense most capably, particularly amidst this atmosphere of brewing tensions in our waters,” Senate President Juan Miguel Zubiri said.

“And we are happy to see the Department of Health helmed by an experienced public health expert. Sec. Herbosa’s appointment comes at an opportune time, with our Regional Specialty Centers Act having just gotten bicameral approval, and we are hopeful that he will spearhead a truly whole-of-nation approach in the improvement of our public health services,” he said.

Sen. Grace Poe said the two new Cabinet officials’ “expertise and experience in their respective fields will help them carry on the gargantuan tasks that lie ahead.”

“DND’s new challenge is the growing geopolitical tensions, especially the one concerning China-Taiwan-US. DOH also has a full plate given the many health problems that Filipinos face,” Senate Minority Leader Aquilino Pimentel III said.

“Having a permanent secretary of the DND is crucial for several reasons. It ensures continuity and stability, expertise, effective coordination, policy implementation, accountability and representation in defense and security matters,” Sen. Jinggoy Estrada said.

Speaker Martin Romualdez, also welcomed the new appointees.

“They are welcome additions to the President’s immediate official family. Their wealth of experience and knowledge in defense and health strengthen the Marcos Cabinet,” Romualdez said.

House national defense and security committee chair Iloilo Rep. Raul Tupas said they were “elated” at Teodoro’s appointment as new defense chief.

“Given the looming new chapter of the Mutual Defense Treaty and overall bilateral relationship between the Philippines and the United States, Secretary Teodoro, as alter ego of the President, has the unique and crucial responsibility of literally crafting that new chapter and key aspect of the emerging history of defense cooperation of the Philippines with other Asian countries,” he maintained.

Iloilo Rep. Jenette Garin, a former DOH chief, congratulated Herbosa for his new assignment

“What the DOH needs now is a manager that can steward the fast delivery of services to our people,” Garin said in a statement. — Michael Punongbayan, Cecille Suerte-Felipe, Sheila Crisostomo, Rhodina Villanueva, Janvic Mateo