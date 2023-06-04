^

Headlines

Philippines receives over 390K bivalent COVID doses from Lithuania

Philstar.com
June 4, 2023 | 1:00pm
Philippines receives over 390K bivalent COVID doses from Lithuania
The first batch of bivalent COVID-19 vaccine doses, which were donated by the Lithuanian government, arrived in the Philippines late Saturday evening on June 3, 2023.
Department of Health, handout

MANILA, Philippines — The first batch comprising 390,000 COVID-19 bivalent doses arrived in the country late Saturday evening, the Department of Health said. 

The doses, which were donated by the Lithuanian government, arrived at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport. Bivalent vaccines are meant to target both the original COVID-19 strain and its Omicron subvariants, which caused a wave of COVID-19 infections in the country late last year. 

Government officials from the DOH, the Department of Foreign Affairs, and the Bureau of Customs were at the airport Saturday night, together with officials from the Honorary Consul of the Republic of Lithuania and the European Union Delegation to the Philippines.

“It is with great pleasure that we have received such generous donations from the Lithuanian Government and our sincerest gratitude to our partner agencies for being one with the DOH in seeing that within our reach is a bountiful future, one that is most achievable starting with ensuring that we have sufficient protection against the COVID-19 virus,” Officer-in-Charge Health Secretary Maria Rosario Vergeire said in a statement. 

“To every eligible Juan and Juana, we urge everyone to get the opportunity to gain longer and stronger protection by getting vaccinated against COVID-19.”

Negotiations for the bivalent vaccines started as early as August last year, the DOH said, and the Lithuanian government offered the donation in January this year. 

The COVID-19 bivalent vaccine will be given as a third booster dose for those aged 18 years and above who are part of the healthcare sector, senior citizens, as well as adults with comorbidities at least four to six months after they got their second booster dose. 

READ: Bivalent jabs to become 3rd booster for HCWs, seniors

The DOH said it will release separate guidelines for the rollout of the bivalent vaccine to the general population. The government only allowed the general population to receive their second booster shots last April.

The latest data available on the DOH website showed that the government has administered over 179.046 million COVID-19 vaccines as of March 19. Of these, more than 79.164 million have completed their vaccinations and 24.181 million individuals have had their booster shots. 

The delivery of bivalent vaccines was delayed after the state of calamity of COVID-19 expired in December last year — the policy which was supposed to provide guidelines on indemnification and immunity from liability that was required by vaccine makers and other partners. 

This was then further delayed by the coordination of the necessary permits last month.

DEPARTMENT OF HEALTH
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Philippines may have up to 15 cyclones until October, PAGASA says

Philippines may have up to 15 cyclones until October, PAGASA says

By Kristine Daguno-Bersamina | 21 hours ago
Around 10 to 15 tropical cyclones may enter or form within the Philippine area of responsibility from June to October 2023, the...
Headlines
fbtw
NAIA Terminal 3 saddled with longer passenger queues

NAIA Terminal 3 saddled with longer passenger queues

By Rudy Santos | 13 hours ago
Passengers at Ninoy Aquino International Airport Terminal 3 are facing long lines at the immigration area, particularly during...
Headlines
fbtw
Senate may reopen Degamo slay probe

Senate may reopen Degamo slay probe

By Marc Jayson Cayabyab | 13 hours ago
The Senate committee on public order and illegal drugs is considering reopening its investigation into the killing of Negros...
Headlines
fbtw
Maharlika errors can only be fixed in Congress &ndash; senator

Maharlika errors can only be fixed in Congress – senator

By Marc Jayson Cayabyab | 13 hours ago
The conflicting provisions in the Maharlika Investment Fund bill can only be amended through a joint resolution of Congr...
Headlines
fbtw
PNP chief backs digitalization push

PNP chief backs digitalization push

By Emmanuel Tupas | 13 hours ago
Philippine National Police chief Gen. Benjamin Acorda Jr. is backing President Marcos’ push for digitalization of transactions...
Headlines
fbtw
Latest
priority latest
Array
(
)

latest
Array
(
    [0] => Array
        (
            [ArticleID] => 2271410
            [Title] => DSWD: 'Food stamp' beneficiaries must enroll in job programs, look for work
            [Summary] => "We do not want the beneficiaries to get used to assistance and just keep accepting it," Social Welfare Undersecretary Eduardo Punay said.
            [DatePublished] => 2023-06-04 12:24:00
            [isSticky] => 0
            [Focus] => 1
            [PostType] => Standard
            [ColumnID] => 0
            [Alias] => 
            [AuthorID] => 
            [AuthorName] => 
            [SectionName] => Headlines
            [SectionUrl] => headlines
            [URL] => https://media.philstar.com/photos/2023/06/04/tupad-cagayan_2023-06-04_12-29-35175_thumbnail.jpg
        )

    [1] => Array
        (
            [ArticleID] => 2271404
            [Title] => OFWs warned: Expedited OECs offered online are fake, easily spotted
            [Summary] => The OEC is a document that Overseas Filipino Workers need to present to immigration officers before they are allowed to leave for work abroad.
            [DatePublished] => 2023-06-04 11:10:00
            [isSticky] => 0
            [Focus] => 1
            [PostType] => Standard
            [ColumnID] => 0
            [Alias] => 
            [AuthorID] => 
            [AuthorName] => 
            [SectionName] => Headlines
            [SectionUrl] => headlines
            [URL] => https://media.philstar.com/photos/2023/03/30/immigration-naia-32023-03-2416-59-08_2023-03-30_14-27-15_thumbnail.jpg
        )

    [2] => Array
        (
            [ArticleID] => 2271401
            [Title] => UNESCO condemns killing of Oriental Mindoro broadcaster Cris Bundoquin
            [Summary] => "The continued targeting of journalists reporting on environmental issues represents a particularly concerning trend for freedom of expression," UNESCO Director-General Audrey Azoulay said.
            [DatePublished] => 2023-06-04 09:36:00
            [isSticky] => 0
            [Focus] => 1
            [PostType] => Standard
            [ColumnID] => 0
            [Alias] => 
            [AuthorID] => 
            [AuthorName] => 
            [SectionName] => Headlines
            [SectionUrl] => headlines
            [URL] => https://media.philstar.com/photos/2023/06/01/bunduquin-crime-scenejpeg_2023-06-01_15-57-53689_thumbnail.jpg
        )

    [3] => Array
        (
            [ArticleID] => 2271293
            [Title] => President Sergio OsmeÃ±aâ€™s father finally known
            [Summary] => After 145 years, the real father of former president Sergio OsmeÃ±a Sr. has been revealed, thanks to DNA testing.
            [DatePublished] => 2023-06-04 00:00:00
            [isSticky] => 0
            [Focus] => 1
            [PostType] => Standard
            [ColumnID] => 0
            [Alias] => 
            [AuthorID] => 1804829
            [AuthorName] => Caecent No-ot Magsumbol
            [SectionName] => Headlines
            [SectionUrl] => headlines
            [URL] => https://media.philstar.com/photos/2023/06/03/1_2023-06-03_22-30-54201_thumbnail.jpg
        )

    [4] => Array
        (
            [ArticleID] => 2271290
            [Title] => P40 billion needed yearly for food stamp project
            [Summary] => Discussions are still ongoing on how to bankroll the implementation of the governmentâ€™s food stamp program, which would require funding of around P40 billion, an official of the Department of Social Welfare and Development said yesterday.
            [DatePublished] => 2023-06-04 00:00:00
            [isSticky] => 0
            [Focus] => 1
            [PostType] => Standard
            [ColumnID] => 0
            [Alias] => 
            [AuthorID] => 1805083
            [AuthorName] => Emmanuel Tupas
            [SectionName] => Headlines
            [SectionUrl] => headlines
            [URL] => https://media.philstar.com/photos/2023/06/03/2_2023-06-03_22-27-01103_thumbnail.jpg
        )

)

abtest
DSWD: 'Food stamp' beneficiaries must enroll in job programs, look for work

DSWD: 'Food stamp' beneficiaries must enroll in job programs, look for work

1 hour ago
"We do not want the beneficiaries to get used to assistance and just keep accepting it," Social Welfare Undersecretary Eduardo...
Headlines
fbtw
OFWs warned: Expedited OECs offered online are fake, easily spotted

OFWs warned: Expedited OECs offered online are fake, easily spotted

2 hours ago
The OEC is a document that Overseas Filipino Workers need to present to immigration officers before they are allowed to leave...
Headlines
fbtw
UNESCO condemns killing of Oriental Mindoro broadcaster Cris Bundoquin

UNESCO condemns killing of Oriental Mindoro broadcaster Cris Bundoquin

4 hours ago
"The continued targeting of journalists reporting on environmental issues represents a particularly concerning trend for freedom...
Headlines
fbtw
President Sergio Osme&ntilde;a&rsquo;s father finally known

President Sergio Osmeña’s father finally known

By Caecent No-ot Magsumbol | 13 hours ago
After 145 years, the real father of former president Sergio Osmeña Sr. has been revealed, thanks to DNA testing.
Headlines
fbtw
P40 billion needed yearly for food stamp project

P40 billion needed yearly for food stamp project

By Emmanuel Tupas | 13 hours ago
Discussions are still ongoing on how to bankroll the implementation of the government’s food stamp program, which would...
Headlines
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with