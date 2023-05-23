^

Headlines

Arrival of bivalent COVID vaccines delayed due to permits – DOH

Philstar.com
May 23, 2023 | 4:27pm
Arrival of bivalent COVID vaccines delayed due to permits â DOH
People queue to receive COVID-19 vaccine at a drugstore along Bayan-Bayan Ave. in Marikina City during the pilot implementation of the government’s “Resbakuna sa mga Botika”.
The STAR / Walter Bollozos

MANILA, Philippines — While a department memorandum on the roll-out of the bivalent COVID-19 vaccines was already signed, the Department of Health on Tuesday said there will be a “slight delay” in its arrival in the country as permits have yet to be coordinated. 

The department last week said it was expecting around 391,000 donated doses to arrive in the country this week. The bivalent vaccine targets both the original COVID-19 strain as well as its Omicron subvariants. 

“Rest assured that the [department] is exhausting all efforts to receive the vaccines by the end of the month,” the agency said, committing to provide updates on the vaccines’ arrival.

The delivery of the bivalent vaccines was earlier delayed after the state of calamity of COVID-19 expired in December 31. The state of calamity had guidelines on indemnification and immunity from liability required by vaccine makers and other partners.

The DOH earlier hoped the bivalent vaccines would arrive by end-March.

READ: Slight delays seen in delivery of bivalent COVID-19 jabs

As per the department’s latest numbers from March 19, the country has administered nearly 174.05 million COVID-19 vaccine doses with 24.178 million individuals already receiving booster shots. There were 4.377 million individuals who got their second booster shot since the government opened the vaccination to non-vulnerable sectors last month.

“The [DOH] continuously reminds the public to get vaccinated and boosted as vaccines remain to be the best long-term defense against COVID-19,” the department said. — Kaycee Valmonte

COVID-19

DEPARTMENT OF HEALTH
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Fire razes central post office; National IDs among destroyed

Fire razes central post office; National IDs among destroyed

By Ghio Ong | 16 hours ago
A nearly eight-hour fire yesterday destroyed almost the entire Central Post Office building in Manila, a structure of historical...
Headlines
fbtw
Cyclone to develop into super typhoon in 24 hours

Cyclone to develop into super typhoon in 24 hours

By Bella Cariaso | 16 hours ago
The tropical cyclone outside the Philippine area of responsibility (PAR) is expected to develop into a super typhoon within...
Headlines
fbtw
Napoles gets up to 54 years over &lsquo;pork&rsquo;

Napoles gets up to 54 years over ‘pork’

By Elizabeth Marcelo | 16 hours ago
Detained businesswoman Janet Lim-Napoles will remain imprisoned for graft and malversation of public funds over alleged misuse...
Headlines
fbtw
'Mawar' still 2,300 km away from east of Visayas; headed to Guam

'Mawar' still 2,300 km away from east of Visayas; headed to Guam

5 hours ago
For now, Guam is preparing for a “possible direct hit” of the typhoon.
Headlines
fbtw
Sandiganbayan clears Napoles in set of graft cases, convicts her in another

Sandiganbayan clears Napoles in set of graft cases, convicts her in another

By Kristine Joy Patag | 23 hours ago
Despite the recent acquittal, Napoles will remain in detention.
Headlines
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Fact check: Is Moderna really building a vaccine factory in the Philippines?

Fact check: Is Moderna really building a vaccine factory in the Philippines?

By Xave Gregorio | 20 minutes ago
There has been much hype surrounding Malacañang’s announcement that US pharmaceutical and biotechnology company...
Headlines
fbtw
Court clears 43 farmers arrested in bloody Kidapawan protest dispersal

Court clears 43 farmers arrested in bloody Kidapawan protest dispersal

By Kristine Joy Patag | 50 minutes ago
A local court has cleared 43 Kidapawan farmers charged of assaulting police officers during an April 2016 rally, where protesters...
Headlines
fbtw
Malaca&ntilde;ang insists sugar importation aboveboard, sugar order not needed to import

Malacañang insists sugar importation aboveboard, sugar order not needed to import

By Xave Gregorio | 56 minutes ago
“To us, in the Office of the President, we have committed no irregularity, no violation when we issued that sugar order....
Headlines
fbtw
3 years since franchise denial, ABS-CBN's TeleRadyo faces radio silence

3 years since franchise denial, ABS-CBN's TeleRadyo faces radio silence

By Ramon Royandoyan | 1 hour ago
These losses stockpiled since 2020 as ABS-CBN lost the rights to operate its flagship AM radio station as part of the state’s...
Headlines
fbtw
DSWD, Coast Guard prepare for typhoon &lsquo;Mawar&rsquo; response

DSWD, Coast Guard prepare for typhoon ‘Mawar’ response

By Kaycee Valmonte | 3 hours ago
The country is monitoring typhoon “Mawar,” a strong cyclone expected to enter the Philippines’ monitoring...
Headlines
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with