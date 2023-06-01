^

Headlines

New bill wants updated safety standards for heritage buildings

Cristina Chi - Philstar.com
June 1, 2023 | 4:08pm
New bill wants updated safety standards for heritage buildings
This May 22, 2023 photo shows the Manila Central Post Office after the fire was declared under control.
K R De Asis, Charlene Santiago, and AJ Acosta / Manila Public Information Office

MANILA, Philippines — Following the fire that tore through the Manila Central Post Office, a new House bill has been filed that aims to preserve heritage structures by “retrofitting” these with modern safety standards.

Filed by Rep. Howard Guintu (Pinuno Party-list), House Bill 8422 amends the National Cultural Heritage Act of 2009 to require the "appropriate cultural agency" to ensure that national historical landmarks, sites and monuments conform to "current structural safety and fire prevention standards” and other preventive measures.

The retrofitting of heritage sites, however, should not affect its “distinctive features,” according to the bill.

“This unfortunate and tragic incident that hit one of our heritage buildings is a great setback to the conservation of our nation's cultural heritage,” Guintu said in filing House Bill 8422.

“By mandating the retrofitting of heritage buildings and structures to conform to current structural safety and fire prevention standards, we would be able to preserve more of our historical landmarks for future generations,” Guintu added.

According to the measure, the National Historical Commission of the Philippines will lay down its implementing rules and regulations in coordination with other concerned agencies.

If passed into law, a budget of P100 million will be appropriated for the initial implementation, with subsequent budgets to be provided for under the General Appropriations Act.

A Senate resolution has also been filed by Sen. Loren Legarda that seeks to oppose the tearing down of the Manila Post Office and determine policies that will protect the country's national cultural heritage from hazards.

The 97-year-old building of the Manila Central Post Office was declared an Important Cultural Property in 2018, which is defined as an establishment that has "exceptional cultural, artistic, and historical significance to the Philippines.” 

All properties declared as Important Cultural Property may receive government funding for its protection, conservation and restoration.

The Bureau of Fire Protection estimated the cost of damage from the blaze that wrecked the Manila Post Office at P300 million.

Heritage advocates have expressed dismay over the incident, hoping that the wreckage will prompt movements to restore the structure and other sites of cultural heritage.

Ignorance of the law and confusion among local and national officials over who should protect heritage sites are among the factors that have led to deteriorating historical structures despite awareness of their significance.

RELATED: Endangered: Saving Manila’s remaining heritage structures comes with roadblocks  

The Manila Central Post Office building considered the “grandest building” during its time, was completed in 1926 and was inaugurated in 1927.

However, it was destroyed during World War II in 1945 but was rebuilt after the war in 1946, according to the Philippine Postal Corp.  with reports by Rosette Adel and Xave Gregorio

HOUSE OF REPRESENTATIVES

MANILA CENTRAL POST OFFICE
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Eat Bulaga hosts leave home TV production company

Eat Bulaga hosts leave home TV production company

By Charmie Joy Pagulong | 17 hours ago
The main hosts of the longest-running noontime show Eat Bulaga – former senator Tito Sotto, Vic Sotto and Joey...
Headlines
fbtw
'We want to be free': Filipinos demand right to divorce

'We want to be free': Filipinos demand right to divorce

1 day ago
The Philippines is the only place outside the Vatican where divorce is outlawed, with the Catholic Church -- which holds great...
Headlines
fbtw
Pinoy Gen Zs prefer remote work &ndash; survey

Pinoy Gen Zs prefer remote work – survey

By Janvic Mateo | 17 hours ago
Filipino students prefer to work remotely and expect to earn an annual salary of P374,403 or around P31,000 per month once...
Headlines
fbtw
'Betty' weakens into severe tropical storm ahead of exit from PAR

'Betty' weakens into severe tropical storm ahead of exit from PAR

8 hours ago
The cyclone is forecast to exit the Philippine Area of Responsibility Thursday afternoon or evening.
Headlines
fbtw
Teves suspended anew for 60 days

Teves suspended anew for 60 days

By Shiela Crisostomo | 17 hours ago
The House of Representatives adopted last night a recommendation of its committee on ethics and privileges to suspend Negros...
Headlines
fbtw
Latest
priority latest
Array
(
)

latest
Array
(
    [0] => Array
        (
            [ArticleID] => 2270722
            [Title] => CHR, NUJP urge gov't: Act on media killings
            [Summary] => The 50-year-old broadcaster was the third journalist to be killed since Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr. took office in June 2023.
            [DatePublished] => 2023-06-01 16:12:00
            [isSticky] => 0
            [Focus] => 1
            [PostType] => Standard
            [ColumnID] => 0
            [Alias] => 
            [AuthorID] => 1805246
            [AuthorName] => Gaea Katreena Cabico
            [SectionName] => Headlines
            [SectionUrl] => headlines
            [URL] => https://media.philstar.com/photos/2023/06/01/bunduquin-crime-scenejpeg_2023-06-01_15-57-53689_thumbnail.jpg
        )

    [1] => Array
        (
            [ArticleID] => 2270724
            [Title] => Marcos Jr. admin eyes geomapping of agricultural lands to increase farm yields
            [Summary] => President Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr. has ordered geomapping of all agricultural lands in the country to help boost yields and income of farmers.
            [DatePublished] => 2023-06-01 16:09:00
            [isSticky] => 0
            [Focus] => 1
            [PostType] => Standard
            [ColumnID] => 0
            [Alias] => 
            [AuthorID] => 
            [AuthorName] => 
            [SectionName] => Headlines
            [SectionUrl] => headlines
            [URL] => https://media.philstar.com/photos/2020/03/25/farmers2019-11-1800-04-28_2020-03-25_14-56-55989_thumbnail.jpg
        )

    [2] => Array
        (
            [ArticleID] => 2270712
            [Title] => 45% of Filipinos see quality of life improving in next 12 months — SWS
            [Summary] => The poll, conducted from March 26 to 29, also found 42% of Filipinos saying the quality of their lives will stay the same, and 6% saying it will worsen. Eleven percent of the 1,200 respondents did not give an answer.
            [DatePublished] => 2023-06-01 14:14:00
            [isSticky] => 0
            [Focus] => 1
            [PostType] => Standard
            [ColumnID] => 0
            [Alias] => 
            [AuthorID] => 
            [AuthorName] => 
            [SectionName] => Headlines
            [SectionUrl] => headlines
            [URL] => https://media.philstar.com/photos/2023/06/01/j5312023_2023-06-01_14-05-45_thumbnail.jpg
        )

    [3] => Array
        (
            [ArticleID] => 2270707
            [Title] => Teves legal team may go to court over new 60-day House suspension order
            [Summary] => The legal team of suspended Rep. Arnolfo Teves Jr. (Negros Oriental) may challenge before the courts the new 60-day suspension imposed upon the lawmaker.
            [DatePublished] => 2023-06-01 13:27:00
            [isSticky] => 0
            [Focus] => 1
            [PostType] => Standard
            [ColumnID] => 0
            [Alias] => 
            [AuthorID] => 
            [AuthorName] => 
            [SectionName] => Headlines
            [SectionUrl] => headlines
            [URL] => https://media.philstar.com/photos/2023/03/21/teves_2023-03-21_22-23-06228_thumbnail.jpg
        )

    [4] => Array
        (
            [ArticleID] => 2270701
            [Title] => Task group formed to investigate killing of Oriental Mindoro broadcaster
            [Summary] => The Special Investigative Task Group has support from regional units of the Criminal Investigation and Detection Group, Forensic Group, and Intelligence Group.
            [DatePublished] => 2023-06-01 12:32:00
            [isSticky] => 0
            [Focus] => 1
            [PostType] => Standard
            [ColumnID] => 0
            [Alias] => 
            [AuthorID] => 
            [AuthorName] => 
            [SectionName] => Headlines
            [SectionUrl] => headlines
            [URL] => https://media.philstar.com/photos/2023/05/31/calapan-or-minjpg_2023-05-31_11-11-42512_thumbnail.jpg
        )

)

abtest
CHR, NUJP urge gov't: Act on media killings

CHR, NUJP urge gov't: Act on media killings

By Gaea Katreena Cabico | 1 hour ago
The 50-year-old broadcaster was the third journalist to be killed since Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr. took office...
Headlines
fbtw
Marcos Jr. admin eyes geomapping of agricultural lands to increase farm yields

Marcos Jr. admin eyes geomapping of agricultural lands to increase farm yields

1 hour ago
President Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr. has ordered geomapping of all agricultural lands in the country to help...
Headlines
fbtw
45% of Filipinos see quality of life improving in next 12 months &mdash; SWS

45% of Filipinos see quality of life improving in next 12 months — SWS

3 hours ago
The poll, conducted from March 26 to 29, also found 42% of Filipinos saying the quality of their lives will stay the same,...
Headlines
fbtw
Teves legal team may go to court over new 60-day House suspension order

Teves legal team may go to court over new 60-day House suspension order

3 hours ago
The legal team of suspended Rep. Arnolfo Teves Jr. (Negros Oriental) may challenge before the courts the new 60-day suspension...
Headlines
fbtw
Task group formed to investigate killing of Oriental Mindoro broadcaster

Task group formed to investigate killing of Oriental Mindoro broadcaster

4 hours ago
The Special Investigative Task Group has support from regional units of the Criminal Investigation and Detection Group, Forensic...
Headlines
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with