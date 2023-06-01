New bill wants updated safety standards for heritage buildings

This May 22, 2023 photo shows the Manila Central Post Office after the fire was declared under control.

MANILA, Philippines — Following the fire that tore through the Manila Central Post Office, a new House bill has been filed that aims to preserve heritage structures by “retrofitting” these with modern safety standards.

Filed by Rep. Howard Guintu (Pinuno Party-list), House Bill 8422 amends the National Cultural Heritage Act of 2009 to require the "appropriate cultural agency" to ensure that national historical landmarks, sites and monuments conform to "current structural safety and fire prevention standards” and other preventive measures.

The retrofitting of heritage sites, however, should not affect its “distinctive features,” according to the bill.

“This unfortunate and tragic incident that hit one of our heritage buildings is a great setback to the conservation of our nation's cultural heritage,” Guintu said in filing House Bill 8422.

“By mandating the retrofitting of heritage buildings and structures to conform to current structural safety and fire prevention standards, we would be able to preserve more of our historical landmarks for future generations,” Guintu added.

According to the measure, the National Historical Commission of the Philippines will lay down its implementing rules and regulations in coordination with other concerned agencies.

If passed into law, a budget of P100 million will be appropriated for the initial implementation, with subsequent budgets to be provided for under the General Appropriations Act.

A Senate resolution has also been filed by Sen. Loren Legarda that seeks to oppose the tearing down of the Manila Post Office and determine policies that will protect the country's national cultural heritage from hazards.

The 97-year-old building of the Manila Central Post Office was declared an Important Cultural Property in 2018, which is defined as an establishment that has "exceptional cultural, artistic, and historical significance to the Philippines.”

All properties declared as Important Cultural Property may receive government funding for its protection, conservation and restoration.

The Bureau of Fire Protection estimated the cost of damage from the blaze that wrecked the Manila Post Office at P300 million.

Heritage advocates have expressed dismay over the incident, hoping that the wreckage will prompt movements to restore the structure and other sites of cultural heritage.

Ignorance of the law and confusion among local and national officials over who should protect heritage sites are among the factors that have led to deteriorating historical structures despite awareness of their significance.

RELATED: Endangered: Saving Manila’s remaining heritage structures comes with roadblocks

The Manila Central Post Office building considered the “grandest building” during its time, was completed in 1926 and was inaugurated in 1927.

However, it was destroyed during World War II in 1945 but was rebuilt after the war in 1946, according to the Philippine Postal Corp. — with reports by Rosette Adel and Xave Gregorio