Arraignment of Degamo suspects deferred

Philstar.com
May 31, 2023 | 5:35pm
Arraignment of Degamo suspects deferred
This undated photo shows one of the suspects in the killing of Negros Oriental Governor Roel Degamo and eight others is escorted by police prior to the filing of charges for multiple murder, multiple frustrated murder and illegal possession of firearms and explosives against them.
Romeo Marantal

MANILA, Philippines — A Manila court has deferred the arraignment of the 11 suspects in the brazen assassination of Negros Oriental Gov. Roel Degamo where nine others were killed and more than a dozen were hurt.

News5 reported that a motion to quash, citing illegal arrest, has been filed.

Justice Secretary Jesus Crispin Remulla, in a streamed press conference on Wednesday afternoon, declined to comment on the motion filed.

Referring to the allegation of illegal arrest, Remulla however said that “everything is presumed to have happened regularly,” adding that it would be up to the court to appreciate arguments.

The justice secretary had claimed that the suspects—some of whom were arrested weeks after the killing—were nabbed as part of hot pursuit operations.

“The government has resources to look for suspects and it has the means to look for suspects and we use the resources of government to look for these suspects,” Remulla said.

Recantations mean perjury

The justice secretary also said they are eyeing Marvin Miranda, believed to be one of the masterminds in the killing, as the one who has told other suspects to withdraw their testimonies.

Miranda was arrested on March 31 in Antique province. Remulla had earlier referred to him as the “casting director” who contracted other suspects and gathered firearms.

“When Miranda was arrested, when he got in contact with suspects, he had told them… He is the director up to now,” Remulla said.

“Miranda true to form as we said was the director of everything, the director of massacre... was again directing the activities around how they are going to make everybody recant,” he continued.

Five more suspects have reportedly also retracted their testimonies, following the recantations of five others.

But the justice chief also pointed out that recantations of the suspects mean they have committed perjury. He challenged those who retracted to “bring it to court.”

Remulla however said that amid recantations, authorities still have other pieces of evidence and testimonies.

Among the earlier recantations include allegations that suspended Rep. Arnolfo Teves Jr. (Negros Oriental) was the mastermind of the crime.

Teves still refuses to come home, citing fear for his safety.

Remulla said the beleaguered lawmaker remains in Timor Leste, where he earlier sought asylum, but was rejected by the foreign government. — with reports from News5/Marlene Alcaide

