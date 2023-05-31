^

Headlines

Coast Guard holds drills in Cebu under Asia counterterrorism exchange

Philstar.com
May 31, 2023 | 11:20am
Coast Guard holds drills in Cebu under Asia counterterrorism exchange
The Philippine Coast Guard - District Central Visayas conducts simulation exercise on counterterrorism in Cebu on May 24, 2023 under the Asia Counterterrorism Intelligence Cooperation.
Philippine Coast Guard

MANILA, Philippines — The Philippine Coast Guard’s District Central Visayas simulated a counterterrorism operation last week in waters off Mactan, Cebu as part of a cooperation program with South Korea. 

The exercise was part of the Asia Counterterrorism Intelligence Cooperation 2023 Exercise Exchange organized by the National Intelligence Coordinating Agency and South Korea’s National Intelligence Service.

Indonesia, Kazakhstan, Malaysia, Thailand, and Uzbekistan are also participants in the exchange.

Exercises were held on May 24 with personnel simulating maritime law enforcement and search-and-rescue operations.

While the PCG is more known for search-and-rescue and maritime law enforcement operations, it also has anti-terrorism units and has been holding exercises against kidnapping.

RELATED: Coast Guard anti-terror unit deployed to prevent abductions 

Representatives of the Czech Republic, Japan, and Sweden attended the exercise as observers.

The PCG will also conduct its first-ever trilateral maritime exercises with the United States and Japan this week. Drills will focus on interoperability in anti-piracy, search-and-rescue, and law enforcement operations.

The Coast Guard emphasized that the exercises are not meant to be a response to any particular country or threat.

COUNTERTERRORISM

PHILIPPINE COAST GUARD

SOUTH KOREA
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Betty leaves minimal damage in Northern Luzon

Betty leaves minimal damage in Northern Luzon

By Michael Punongbayan | 11 hours ago
Contrary to what was expected, Typhoon Betty had minimal impact on Northern Luzon provinces, with minimal damage to prop...
Headlines
fbtw
Typhoon Betty weakens; Signal No. 2 still up in Batanes, parts of Cagayan

Typhoon Betty weakens; Signal No. 2 still up in Batanes, parts of Cagayan

1 day ago
According to PAGASA, the typhoon is forecast to weaken steadily over the next five days due to cooler ocean waters, dry air...
Headlines
fbtw
5,488 evacuated from homes due to 'Betty' &mdash; NDRRMC

5,488 evacuated from homes due to 'Betty' — NDRRMC

1 day ago
Typhoon Betty has so far affected more than 11,000 individuals and has forced more than 5,000 persons to flee their homes,...
Headlines
fbtw
Betty seen exiting Friday; signals up in Batanes, Cagayan

Betty seen exiting Friday; signals up in Batanes, Cagayan

By Bella Cariaso | 1 day ago
The Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration expects Typhoon Betty to exit the Philippine...
Headlines
fbtw
DOJ appeals De Lima acquittal in 2nd drug case

DOJ appeals De Lima acquittal in 2nd drug case

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 11 hours ago
Government prosecutors have filed a motion for reconsideration before a Muntinlupa court, seeking to overturn an earlier decision...
Headlines
fbtw
Latest
priority latest
Array
(
)

latest
Array
(
    [0] => Array
        (
            [ArticleID] => 2270439
            [Title] => Radio broadcaster killed in Oriental Mindoro
            [Summary] => Cresenciano Bunduquin, a 50-year-old broadcaster for DWXR Kalahi Radio 101.7 and MUX Online, was killed by motorcycle-riding assailants in Barangay Isabel, Calapan City past 4 a.m.
            [DatePublished] => 2023-05-31 11:14:00
            [isSticky] => 0
            [Focus] => 1
            [PostType] => Standard
            [ColumnID] => 0
            [Alias] => 
            [AuthorID] => 
            [AuthorName] => 
            [SectionName] => Headlines
            [SectionUrl] => headlines
            [URL] => https://media.philstar.com/photos/2023/05/31/calapan-or-minjpg_2023-05-31_11-11-42512_thumbnail.jpg
        )

    [1] => Array
        (
            [ArticleID] => 2270431
            [Title] => 'Betty' affects nearly 15,000 people â€” NDRRMC
            [Summary] => The NDRRMC said in its latest report that Betty has affected 14,908 people in the Cordillera Administrative Region, Ilocos region, Cagayan Valley, Central Luzon, MIMAROPA, and Western Visayas.
            [DatePublished] => 2023-05-31 10:23:00
            [isSticky] => 0
            [Focus] => 1
            [PostType] => Standard
            [ColumnID] => 0
            [Alias] => 
            [AuthorID] => 
            [AuthorName] => 
            [SectionName] => Headlines
            [SectionUrl] => headlines
            [URL] => https://media.philstar.com/photos/2023/05/31/ivana-bettyjpeg_2023-05-31_10-15-03905_thumbnail.jpg
        )

    [2] => Array
        (
            [ArticleID] => 2270428
            [Title] => Now ACT-CIS rep, Erwin Tulfo is fourth family member in Congress
            [Summary] => The Commission on Elections last week dismissed the disqualification case against Tulfo, saying it did not have jurisdiction over the complaint because it was filed beyond the deadline for Petitions for Disqualification.
            [DatePublished] => 2023-05-31 09:28:00
            [isSticky] => 0
            [Focus] => 1
            [PostType] => Standard
            [ColumnID] => 0
            [Alias] => 
            [AuthorID] => 
            [AuthorName] => 
            [SectionName] => Headlines
            [SectionUrl] => headlines
            [URL] => https://media.philstar.com/photos/2023/03/02/4_2023-03-02_21-47-19972_thumbnail.jpg
        )

    [3] => Array
        (
            [ArticleID] => 2270422
            [Title] => 'Betty' weakens, lingers off Batanes
            [Summary] => Only Batanes remained under Tropical Cyclone Wind Signal No. 2.
            [DatePublished] => 2023-05-31 08:34:00
            [isSticky] => 0
            [Focus] => 1
            [PostType] => Standard
            [ColumnID] => 0
            [Alias] => 
            [AuthorID] => 
            [AuthorName] => 
            [SectionName] => Headlines
            [SectionUrl] => headlines
            [URL] => https://media.philstar.com/photos/2023/05/31/betty-wednesday_2023-05-31_08-32-28589_thumbnail.jpg
        )

    [4] => Array
        (
            [ArticleID] => 2270222
            [Title] => Maharlika fund clears Senate hurdle
            [Summary] => The Maharlika fund was identified as a priority measure by the Marcos administration which it requested Congress to pass before the presidentâ€™s State of the Nation Address in July.
            [DatePublished] => 2023-05-31 02:33:00
            [isSticky] => 0
            [Focus] => 1
            [PostType] => Standard
            [ColumnID] => 0
            [Alias] => 
            [AuthorID] => 1806886
            [AuthorName] => Ramon Royandoyan
            [SectionName] => Headlines
            [SectionUrl] => headlines
            [URL] => https://media.philstar.com/photos/2023/05/31/optsenators-maharlikajpeg_2023-05-31_02-30-21969_thumbnail.jpg
        )

)

abtest
Radio broadcaster killed in Oriental Mindoro

Radio broadcaster killed in Oriental Mindoro

40 minutes ago
Cresenciano Bunduquin, a 50-year-old broadcaster for DWXR Kalahi Radio 101.7 and MUX Online, was killed by motorcycle-riding...
Headlines
fbtw
'Betty' affects nearly 15,000 people &mdash; NDRRMC

'Betty' affects nearly 15,000 people — NDRRMC

1 hour ago
The NDRRMC said in its latest report that Betty has affected 14,908 people in the Cordillera Administrative Region, Ilocos...
Headlines
fbtw
Now ACT-CIS rep, Erwin Tulfo is fourth family member in Congress

Now ACT-CIS rep, Erwin Tulfo is fourth family member in Congress

2 hours ago
The Commission on Elections last week dismissed the disqualification case against Tulfo, saying it did not have jurisdiction...
Headlines
fbtw
'Betty' weakens, lingers off Batanes

'Betty' weakens, lingers off Batanes

3 hours ago
Only Batanes remained under Tropical Cyclone Wind Signal No. 2.
Headlines
fbtw
Maharlika fund clears Senate hurdle

Maharlika fund clears Senate hurdle

By Ramon Royandoyan | 9 hours ago
The Maharlika fund was identified as a priority measure by the Marcos administration which it requested Congress to pass before...
Headlines
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with