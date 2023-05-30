^

Japan, US coast guards hold training on boarding, arrest techniques

Philstar.com
May 30, 2023 | 4:58pm
Japan, US coast guards hold training on boarding, arrest techniques
In this handout photo, a member of the Japan Coast Guard's Mobile Cooperation Team demonstrates a control technique during the Multinational Vessel Boarding Officer Course in Puerto Princesa, Palawan.
MANILA, Philippines — Coast guard personnel of the US and Japan gave law enforcement personnel, including from the Philippines, training on vesel boarding in Puerto Princesa, Palawan earlier this month, the Japanese Embassy said.

The Multinational Vessel Boarding Officer Course, conducted jointly by the US Coast Guard and Japan Coast Guard, was part of SAPPHIRE23 US-Japan Joint Training (SAPPHIRE: Solid Alliance for Peace and Prosperity with Humanity and Integrity on the Rule of law-based Engagement). The JCG's Mobile Cooperation Team trained participants on arresting techniques.

Participants of the course included personnel from the Philippine Coast Guard, Philippine National Police, Malaysian Maritime Enforcement Agency and Thai Maritime Enforcement Command Center.

"This is the third US-Japan joint capacity building with the PCG since the signing of the annex to the memorandum of cooperation between the JCG and the USCG on May 18, 2022," the embassy said.

The coast guards of Japan and the US will join the Philippine Coast Guard in joint training drills off Bataan in June, the first ever exercises that the three coast guards will hold together.

