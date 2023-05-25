AFP readies assets, personnel for â€˜Mawarâ€™

AFP readies assets, personnel for ‘Mawar’

This video grab from the Twitter page of James Reynolds @EarthUncutTV shows strong winds and precipitation from Typhoon Mawar blowing across Tumon Bay, Guam on May 24, 2023. Typhoon Mawar passed just north of the US territory of Guam on May 24, the island's governor said, bringing destructive winds to the Pacific military outpost.

MANILA, Philippines — The Armed Forces of the Philippines on Thursday said it is already preparing its assets and military personnel to be ready for humanitarian assistance and disaster response (HADR) operations.

This is in anticipation of the onslaught of typhoon “Mawar,” which will be given the local name “Betty” once it enters the Philippines’ monitoring area.

“All Unified Commands and Major Services were already directed to muster and check the readiness of HADR equipment and assets; preposition HADR units; assist LGUs in evacuations; and participate in coordination meetings and planning activities,” AFP Spokesman Col. Medel Aguilar said in a statement Thursday.

AFP staff including 7,970 personnel, 4,242 CAFGU (Citizen Armed Force Geographical Unit) active auxiliary members, and 180 reservists have been alerted to serve as first responders. However, additional personnel will be sent if ever it is needed.

The AFP will be deploying 2,518 land vehicles in case of mandatory evacuation of residents in living in vulnerable areas, while 20 air assets and 265 naval assets will be used for anything that needs to be transported by air as well as to aid in evacuation operations.

The state weather bureau’s 3 p.m. update located the super typhoon 2,000 kilometers from the east of southeastern Luzon, moving 15 kilometers per hour west northward. Its winds are going for 195 kph and gusts are at 240 kph.

“Mawar” is expected to enter the Philippine area of responsibility on Friday evening or in the early hours of Saturday. While it is not forecast to make landfall in any part of the country, it is still expected to bring heavy rains over Cagayan Valley and extreme northern Luzon.

Other government agencies, such as the Department of Social Welfare and Development and the Philippine Coast Guard, are also preparing to relief goods and family packs for those who may be affected by the super typhoon. – Kaycee Valmonte with reports from Xave Gregorio