DSWD, Coast Guard prepare for typhoon ‘Mawar’ response

Philippine Coast Guard (PCG) Admiral Artemio Abu inspects boxes of relief goods brought by the Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) inside the BRP Melchora Aquino (MRRV 9702) and BRP Romblon (SARV 3403) in Port Area, Manila on November 4, 2022.

MANILA, Philippines — Government agencies are already preparing food packs, among other aid, ahead of a strong typhoon that is forecast to enter the country's monitoring area later this week.

The country is monitoring typhoon “Mawar,” a strong cyclone expected to enter the Philippine Area of Responsibility this weekend. State weather forecasters earlier said it may signal the start of rainy season in the Philippines.

Social Welfare Secertary Rex Gatchalian in a press briefing on Tuesday said the department is already augmenting efforts to stock foodpacks for around 30,000 to 50,000 families in the Ilocos and Cagayan Valley regions. Those areas in northern Luzon are along the expected path of the cyclone.

“We’ve already started mobilizing as early as this weekend so the foodpacks will be there and then our field offices are now tasked to work with the local government units to see to it that the LGUs in those areas that may be affected know that the logistical support of the DSWD is around,” Gatchalian said.

He added that the government’s quick response funds will be deployed in case anything else is needed.

Coast Guard also preparing relief supplies

In a separate statement on Tuesday, the Philippine Coast Guard said it is also preparing relief supplies and family packs that will be distributed to evacuation centers.

The PCG already assigned deployable response groups and quick response teams to the Cordillera Administrative Region and the Ilocos Region. It has also prepared search and rescue assets in case these are needed in flooded residential areas.

The coast guard also plans to implement stringent measures to ensure all boats and ships would be carrying out operations safely with the upcoming weather disturbance. Fisherfolk are reminded to tune in to the latest updates on the typhoon.

Typhoon ‘Mawar’ was last detected by the state weather bureau about 2,300 kilometers away from the east of Visayas early Tuesday. It is expected to enter the country’s monitoring area by Friday evening or by early Saturday morning.

It will be given the local name “Betty.”

Guam is expecting a “possible direct hit” of the typhoon, with local authorities already instructing its residents to stock up on food, water, medical supplies, among others. — with a report from Agence France-Presse