4.8 magnitude earthquake damages schools, roads in Romblon town

James Relativo - Philstar.com
May 20, 2023 | 2:50pm
4.8 magnitude earthquake damages schools, roads in Romblon town
A building is seen being taped off from the public after a 4.8 magnitude earthquake hit Odiongan, Romblon on Saturday, May 20, 2023
Romblon News Network; Odiongan Public Information Office

MANILA, Philippines — A strong earthquake hit Romblon province Saturday, prompting Odiongan Mayor Trina Firmalo-Fabic to suspend classes and work in both the public and private sectors due to continued aftershocks across the municipality.

Phivolcs recorded the quake at around 8:40 a.m. on Saturday, with its epicenter at around 14 kilometers southwest of Odiongan, Romblon. It's origin is said to be tectonic.

Intensity V — corresponding to a "strong" earthquake in the Phivolcs intensity scale — was reported in Odiongan on Saturday morning. State volcanologists are expecting both damages and aftershocks at the moment.

In a video posted by the Philippine Information Agency on Saturday, a truck could be seen shaking violently, waking up a sleeping driver inside.

Several portions of the Romblon State University's College of Engineering and Technology were also damaged, with some of their ceilings falling to the ground.

 

 

 

 

Some cracks were also observed at Bariri Bridge in Brgy. Hinag-oman, Ferrol, Romblon. Inspectorate teams from the Department of Public Works and Highways immediately went to the sight right after the quake.

Customers from the Kadbayan Building in Dapawan, Odiongan, Romblon could be seen walking out in this picture at around 8:40 a.m. due to the incident.

 

 

"By virtue of the authority vested in me as Municipal Mayor and MDRRMC Chairperson, and in consultation with MDRRMC, I hereby suspend classes and work in public and private sector, today, May 20, 2023, Saturday, effective immediately, due to the continued occurrence of aftershocks from an earthquake of 4.8 magnitude that was recorded within the vicinity of the municipality this morning," said Firmalo-Fabic in Facebook.

"Executive Order to follow shortly."

Department of Science and Technology Secretary Renato Solidum, in a PIA Romblom interview, advised the public to refrain from panicking especially that aftershocks are expected.

Solidum also reminded everyone to properly execute earthquake responses like the "duck, cover, and hold"  to ensure safety. He also advised them to quickly quickly seek refuge in safe areas to avoid additional risks. — with reports from Romblon News Network

