Teves claims immigration ordered to intercept him when he returns

Xave Gregorio - Philstar.com
May 19, 2023 | 3:01pm
Negros Oriental 3rd District Cong. Arnolfo Teves Jr. holds a press conference with Atty. Ferdie Topacio in Pasig City on Thursday (January 12, 2023) to plead for his family's safety after receiving reports of an alleged police raid in his residence to seize evidence on his alleged connection to e-sabong.
MANILA, Philippines — Suspended Rep. Arnolfo Teves Jr. (Negros Oriental) claimed in a video posted Friday on his Facebook page that the Bureau of Immigration has ordered him intercepted once he returns to the country.

The only proof that Teves showed in the video to support his claim was a screenshot of a text message from an unidentified sender containing what appears to be a May 13 memo from Immigration Commissioner Norman Tansingco.

“Apparently, this is the real reason why they want me to go home. There is now an order for me to be intercepted when I return,” Teves said in Filipino in the minute-long video.

The Department of Justice in March said it was moving to track Teves' movements, including by issuing an Immigration Lookout Bulletin Order. ILBOs direct immigration officers to take note when subjects pass through its counters and verify the status of a complaint or case against them. ILBOs cannot be used to prevent someone from leaving the country and do not order officers to intercept a subject.

The DOJ has not announced the issuance of an ILBO against Teves but has said that the congressman is subject to an Interpol notice.

Justice Secretary Jesus Crispin Remulla, who erroneously said Teves was flying back on Thursday, said the Philippine National Police had been alerted on Teves’ possible return to the country for his security.

Teves claims supposed order is proof of persecution

Teves said that the supposed order from the BI came before charges were even filed against him.

“This means that even if I were not facing charges, there is an order to intercept me,” he said. “This is clearly political persecution and a violation of my human rights.”

He added that even if charges were filed against him, he is still innocent until proven guilty and should not be arrested and detained.

While it is true that people accused of crimes are innocent until proven guilty after a trial, they can be arrested and detained depending on the charges against them. Those accused of murder, for one, cannot post bail until the court determines that the evidence against them is weak.

“We could see here their abuse of me and worse, they have planned something sinister against me and my life,” Teves said. “Now, you know why I don’t want to go home.”

In the alleged memo shown by Teves, Tansingco ordered BI personnel “to be on high alert and vigilant” for the possible return of the embattled lawmaker accused of masterminding the massacre that killed Negros Oriental Gov. Roel Degamo and several members of his staff.

“If encountered, please instantaneously intercept the subject, ask for assistance from other law enforcement authorities in the area for security, immediately inform the commissioner for proper disposition and prepare incident report,” the text message read.

It also ordered BI personnel to report to Tansingco information that will confirm Teves’ arrival.

