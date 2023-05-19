^

MMDA chief recommends actress Ria Atayde as next spokesperson

James Relativo - Philstar.com
May 19, 2023 | 12:41pm
Photo of actress Ria Atayde
From Ria Atayde's Facebook page

MANILA, Philippines — Aside from being a TV actress, Ria Atayde might just put another feather in her cap — possibly as the next spokesperson of the Metropolitan Manila Development Authority (MMDA).

In a report by News5 this Friday, MMDA chairperson Don Artes revealed that he personally vouched for Atayde, saying that she could do wonders for the government agency.

"I believe she can be an asset. That’s why I personally asked her," explained Artes in a mix of Filipino and English.

Philstar.com sought the "Nag-aapoy na Damdamin" star's comment on the matter but she has yet to reply as of press time.

Atayde is the daughter of actress Sylvia Sanchez and sister of Rep.Arjo Atayde (Quezon City), who is also an actor.

No mention of the MMDA's offer has been made on any of Ria's social media accounts.

The MMDA is no stranger to getting female celebrities as their spokesperson. Years ago, the agency hired 2014 Miss Philippines Earth candidate Celine Pialago as their spokesperson.

Pialago later on became part of the controversial National Task Force to End Local Communist Armed Conflict before being adopted by the Frontliners Ang Bida Party-list last 2022 elections.

Pialago did not secure a seat at the House of Representatives. — with reports from News5

