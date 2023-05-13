^

'Road to recovery': DOH welcomes lifting of global health emergency vs monkeypox

James Relativo - Philstar.com
May 13, 2023 | 10:50am
A patient shows his hand with a sore caused by an infection of the monkeypox virus, in the isolation area for monkeypox patients at the Arzobispo Loayza hospital, in Lima on August 16, 2022. The World Health Organization on May 11, 2023, has declared that mpox no longer constitutes a global health emergency , almost exactly a year after the disease formerly known as monkeypox started spreading globally. WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said the decision was prompted by falling case numbers worldwide, but emphasised that the disease remains a threat, particularly in areas of Africa where it has long been present.
MANILA, Philippines — The Department of Health positively welcomed the World Health Organization's lifting of the global health emergency against the dreaded monkeypox, highlighting that the world is indeed on the "road to recovery."

WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus earlier explained that the decision to lift another Public Health Emergency of International Concern stemmed from the sharp decrease of cases worldwide.

However, the disease continues to be a threat especially in Africa where it has long been an endemic illness.

"This signifies that the world is on its road to recovery, providing a global opportunity to effectively respond to future pandemics as well," according to the DOH in a statement, Friday.

"The DOH intensified its surveillance systems and immediately employed necessary containment measures to prevent the spread of the disease. It may also be noted that the Philippines did not declare its own PHE [public health emergency] on the said disease."

There have been four cases of the deadly monkeypox disease in the Philippines so far. All of whom have already recovered.

The DOH likewise reminded the public to stay alert for another possible resurgence of monkeypox. Travelers who have visited countries with monkeypox infections are asked to look out for symptoms like:

  • fever
  • lymphadenopathy (kulani)
  • rashes

People who have the abovementioned are requested to seek immediate medical attention. 

"The Department also reminds the public that our layers of protection – such as wearing masks, isolating when feeling symptoms, and frequent handwashing – can aid in preventing disease transmission," the DOH added.

"Rest assured that the DOH will remain vigilant and continue to guarantee the public that the Philippines is capable of containing the Monkeypox virus in the country."

'Work is not yet over'

The WHO's announcement came just a week after the United Nations agency declared the ending of COVID-19 as a public health emergency of international concern or its highest level of alarm.

"However, as with Covid-19, that does not mean that the work is over," Tedros told an online press conference.

"While the emergencies of mpox and Covid-19 are both over, the threat of resurgent waves remains for both. Both viruses continue to circulate and both continue to kill," he added. 

Some countries in Central and West Africa have suffered local outbreaks of monkeypox for decares, but cases just started emergning in Europe, North America, etc. last May 2022 — with most patients being men who have sex with men. 

More than 87,000 cases and 140 deaths have been reported from 111 countries during the global outbreak, according to a WHO count.

The countries with the most cases during the global outbreak have been the United States, Brazil, Spain, France, Colombia, Mexico, Peru and the UK, according to the count. — with reports from Agence France-Presse

DEPARTMENT OF HEALTH

MONKEYPOX

WORLD HEALTH ORGANIZATION
