^

Headlines

Palace announces 15 new appointments, including envoy for transnational crime

Philstar.com
May 7, 2023 | 12:28pm
Palace announces 15 new appointments, including envoy for transnational crime
Passengers crowd the counters as they troop early to the NAIA Terminal 3 in Pasay City on April 2, 2023 to avoid the influx of passengers heading to their respective provinces for the holy week break.
STAR / Miguel de Guzman

MANILA, Philippines — The Presidential Communications Office on Sunday announced 15 new Palace appointments made official last April 28, including the appointment of Anthony Alcantara as the Special Envoy on Transnational Crime under the Office of the President. 

The appointment comes as the Philippines continues its vigilance on human trafficking, conducting operations here and abroad. 

READ: Hontiveros: Hundreds of foreigners duped into working in Manila 'scam hubs' | Curbing human trafficking needs all gov’t agencies on deck – Immigration bureau

The Office of the Special Envoy on Transnational Crime was created in 2004 to “provide the critical link between and among local, national, regional, and international agencies and organizations in forging agreements, concretizing cooperation and harmonizing action.”

Among agencies with new officials include the Department of Education, the National Telecommunications Commission, and the Department of Trade and Industry. Those who are appointed are as follows: 

  • Michael Wesley Poa, Undersecretary at DepEd
  • Sunshine Charry Fajarda, Assistant Secretary at DepEd
  • Mohammed Hussein Pangandaman, Administrator at the Authority of the Freeport Area of Bataan under Government-Owned or –Controlled Corporations
  • Ronald Cabute, Nelson Cañete, and Ma. Victoria Deypalubos, all as Director II at the NTC under the Department of Information and Communications Technology
  • Teodoro Gatchalian, Undersecretary at the Department of Science and Technology
  • Romela Ratilla, Director IV at the DOST
  • Maria Blanca Kim Lokin, Undersecretary at the DTI
  • Eugenio Paguirigan, Director IV at the Department of Transportation under the Office for Transportation Security
  • Annabelle Ploteña, acting member of the Board of Directors at the Southern Philippines Development Authority under Government-Owned or –Controlled Corporations
  • Maria Lourdes Saluta, Director III at the National Economic and Development Authority under the Tariff Commission

Meanwhile, the Department of Labor and Employment have also appointed two new officials to represent the labor sector, namely Avelino S. Caraan Jr. and Shirley Vicoy-Yorong. The two will form part of the department’s Technical Education and Skills Development Authority Board. 

FERDINAND MARCOS JR.
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Marcos wants UK airport practices applied in Philippine gateways

Marcos wants UK airport practices applied in Philippine gateways

By Helen Flores | 12 hours ago
Following embarrassing glitches at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport, President Marcos did not waste the opportunity...
Headlines
fbtw
320 more Filipinos from Sudan flee to Egypt, now awaiting repatration

320 more Filipinos from Sudan flee to Egypt, now awaiting repatration

By James Relativo | 21 hours ago
More Filipinos remain in hotels and shelters in Egypt after fleeing conflict-ridden Sudan while awaiting repatration to Manila,...
Headlines
fbtw
LPA enters PAR today

LPA enters PAR today

By Bella Cariaso | 12 hours ago
The Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration yesterday said the low-pressure area outside...
Headlines
fbtw
Princes Harry, Andrew benched on 3rd row

Princes Harry, Andrew benched on 3rd row

12 hours ago
Princes Harry and Andrew attended the coronation of King Charles III yesterday but were relegated to the third row of the...
Headlines
fbtw
American, Saudi firms may hire displaced OFWs &ndash; Ople

American, Saudi firms may hire displaced OFWs – Ople

By Alexis Romero | 2 days ago
Some American and Saudi Arabian firms are willing to look at the credentials of Filipinos affected by the conflict in Sudan...
Headlines
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Don't miss out! vivo joins Shopee 5.5 Summer Sale

Don't miss out! vivo joins Shopee 5.5 Summer Sale

3 days ago
Also, you may catch some exclusive but limited freebies worth P4,000. A fitness tracker, VIP card, and true wireless stereo...
Headlines
fbtw
This vivo phone will kickstart your career as a content creator
Sponsored

This vivo phone will kickstart your career as a content creator

4 days ago
Level up your selfie game *in style* with the V27 5G phone
Headlines
fbtw
Capture colorful stories of Flores de Mayo with 'Aura Portrait Master' vivo V27 Series
Sponsored

Capture colorful stories of Flores de Mayo with 'Aura Portrait Master' vivo V27 Series

5 days ago
This Flores de Mayo, step up the merrymaking a notch and don’t just immerse yourself in all the festivities. Even better,...
Headlines
fbtw
ASUS Business' first 16-inch OLED ExpertBook Series laptop is designed for Filipino hybrid professionals
Sponsored

ASUS Business' first 16-inch OLED ExpertBook Series laptop is designed for Filipino hybrid professionals

12 days ago
With the growing demand for hybrid work setup and business laptops in the Philippines, these new ExpertBook B5 series features...
Headlines
fbtw
Millennials going retro? OPPO Find N2 Flip merges modern functionality, vintage feel
Sponsored

Millennials going retro? OPPO Find N2 Flip merges modern functionality, vintage feel

By May Dedicatoria | 12 days ago
Have you ever felt nostalgic with something that is actually brand new? This is how '90s kids will feel when experiencing...
Headlines
fbtw
Xiaomi launches Redmi Note 12 series that is cool for your budget &mdash; here are specs, features, prices
Sponsored

Xiaomi launches Redmi Note 12 series that is cool for your budget — here are specs, features, prices

By Jap Tobias | April 20, 2023 - 6:23pm
Just in time for the summer, the new Redmi devices bring in an impressive array of specs and features that enable more users...
Headlines
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with