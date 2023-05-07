Palace announces 15 new appointments, including envoy for transnational crime
MANILA, Philippines — The Presidential Communications Office on Sunday announced 15 new Palace appointments made official last April 28, including the appointment of Anthony Alcantara as the Special Envoy on Transnational Crime under the Office of the President.
The appointment comes as the Philippines continues its vigilance on human trafficking, conducting operations here and abroad.
READ: Hontiveros: Hundreds of foreigners duped into working in Manila 'scam hubs' | Curbing human trafficking needs all gov’t agencies on deck – Immigration bureau
The Office of the Special Envoy on Transnational Crime was created in 2004 to “provide the critical link between and among local, national, regional, and international agencies and organizations in forging agreements, concretizing cooperation and harmonizing action.”
Among agencies with new officials include the Department of Education, the National Telecommunications Commission, and the Department of Trade and Industry. Those who are appointed are as follows:
- Michael Wesley Poa, Undersecretary at DepEd
- Sunshine Charry Fajarda, Assistant Secretary at DepEd
- Mohammed Hussein Pangandaman, Administrator at the Authority of the Freeport Area of Bataan under Government-Owned or –Controlled Corporations
- Ronald Cabute, Nelson Cañete, and Ma. Victoria Deypalubos, all as Director II at the NTC under the Department of Information and Communications Technology
- Teodoro Gatchalian, Undersecretary at the Department of Science and Technology
- Romela Ratilla, Director IV at the DOST
- Maria Blanca Kim Lokin, Undersecretary at the DTI
- Eugenio Paguirigan, Director IV at the Department of Transportation under the Office for Transportation Security
- Annabelle Ploteña, acting member of the Board of Directors at the Southern Philippines Development Authority under Government-Owned or –Controlled Corporations
- Maria Lourdes Saluta, Director III at the National Economic and Development Authority under the Tariff Commission
Meanwhile, the Department of Labor and Employment have also appointed two new officials to represent the labor sector, namely Avelino S. Caraan Jr. and Shirley Vicoy-Yorong. The two will form part of the department’s Technical Education and Skills Development Authority Board.
