Palace: Officers-in-charge to stay until replacements named

Philstar.com
December 30, 2022 | 5:34pm
President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. leads his administration's 13th Cabinet meeting on December 20, 2022.
Office of the President

MANILA, Philippines — Malacañang has issued a memorandum circular extending the appointments of officers-in-charge in agencies of the executive branch indefinitely.

Memorandum Circular 12, signed by Executive Secretary Lucas Bersamin on December 29, ordered officers-in-charge of government agencies and Career Executive Service eligibles occupying CES positions to "continue to perform their duties and discharge their functions until a replacement has been appointed or designated."

“All government officials and employees covered herein shall abide by the high standard of ethics in public service and discharge their duties with utmost responsibility, integrity, competence, and patriotism,” it added.

The document did not state a terminal date.

Malacañang previously issued Memorandum Circular 1, which directed officers-in-charge, on-career executive officials occupying career executive service positions in hold-over capacities, and affected contractual or casual employees to perform their duties until July 31.

In July, the Palace issued Memorandum Circular 3, which extended the authority of officers-in-charge of government agencies until December 31. — Gaea Katreena Cabico

 

