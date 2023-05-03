^

Headlines

US-Philippines defense guidelines to be released during Marcos' Pentagon visit

Philstar.com
May 3, 2023 | 11:02am
US-Philippines defense guidelines to be released during Marcos' Pentagon visit
FILE PHOTO: Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. and US President Joe Biden walk up the West Wing colonnade on their way to the Oval Office at the White House in Washington, DC, on May 1, 2023.
AFP / POOL / Carolyn Kaster

MANILA, Philippines — The defense guidelines of allies Philippines and the United States will be released this week during President Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr.’s official working visit to the United States.

“One thing that will come out of this visit and is on track to be made public on Wednesday, when President Marcos visits the Pentagon, is the first ever Bilateral Defense Guidelines [that] will be issued between the United States and the Philippines,” US Embassy in the Philippines Political Counselor Brett Blackshaw said in a forum hosted by the Strtabase ADR Institute. 

“My understanding is that it will be released during the visit, there might be a word or two that’s being finalized,” he added. 

US and Philippine foreign affairs and defense met in Washington last month and said talks on the guidelines were already being fast tracked

According to a White House fact sheet released on Tuesday, the guidelines will will “institutionalize key bilateral priorities, mechanisms, and process to deepen alliance cooperation and interoperability across land, sea, air, space, and cyberspace.” 

The text will outline details on how the two countries will further work on priorities and interoperability, for example through information-sharing, defense capability development, among others. Blackshaw added that the document will also put into writing the challenges that the alliance faces and what can both countries do to manage them. 

Washington has continuously backed Manila in the latter’s sovereignty in the West Philippine Sea to the chagrin of Beijing. Recent developments in the defense relationship, specifically with the expansion of the Enhanced Defense Cooperation Agreement, has led China warning the Philippines against “stoking the fire” in its rivalry with the US over Taiwan. 

FERDINAND MARCOS JR

MARCOS FOREIGN TRIPS

US-PHILIPPINES RELATIONS
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
2 police generals, 2 colonels recommended for drug raps

2 police generals, 2 colonels recommended for drug raps

By Emmanuel Tupas | 12 hours ago
Four ranking police officials have been recommended to be removed from the Philippine National Police due to alleged involvement...
Headlines
fbtw
DOTr not ruling out sabotage in latest NAIA power outage

DOTr not ruling out sabotage in latest NAIA power outage

By James Relativo | 21 hours ago
The Department of Transportation is looking at the possibility of an external or internal "sabotage" operation against the...
Headlines
fbtw
Philippine airspace to shut down for 6-hour maintenance

Philippine airspace to shut down for 6-hour maintenance

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 12 hours ago
The entire Philippine airspace will be shut down on May 17th for about six hours for maintenance of the uninterrupted power...
Headlines
fbtw
MIAA wants P1 billion for NAIA power generators

MIAA wants P1 billion for NAIA power generators

By Rudy Santos | 12 hours ago
The Manila International Airport Authority will ask the government for a P1-billion budget for the purchase of power generators...
Headlines
fbtw
Over 150 Filipinos evacuated from Sudan to arrive on May 4

Over 150 Filipinos evacuated from Sudan to arrive on May 4

18 hours ago
The two flights will travel to Manila from Jeddah and Riyadh. The DMW said Overseas Workers Welfare Administrator Arnell Ignacio...
Headlines
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Biden: No better partner than Philippines

Biden: No better partner than Philippines

By Alexis Romero | 12 hours ago
US President Joe Biden said he “can’t think of any better partner to have than” President Marcos, as they...
Headlines
fbtw
PAGASA issues El Ni&ntilde;o alert

PAGASA issues El Niño alert

By Bella Cariaso | 12 hours ago
State weather forecasters yesterday issued an El Niño alert as the country faces the threat of the dry spell.
Headlines
fbtw
Marcos to Fil-Ams: Come home to much better Philippines

Marcos to Fil-Ams: Come home to much better Philippines

By Alexis Romero | 12 hours ago
President Marcos has expressed hope Filipino-Americans would come home for good and retire in a “much better”...
Headlines
fbtw
390,000 bivalent COVID-19 jabs arriving this month

390,000 bivalent COVID-19 jabs arriving this month

By Rhodina Villanueva | 12 hours ago
The country is expecting delivery of 390,000 doses of bivalent COVID-19 vaccines by the end of the month, Department of Health...
Headlines
fbtw
IATF says no to mask mandate

IATF says no to mask mandate

By Rhodina Villanueva | 12 hours ago
Despite the continuing increase in COVID cases, the Department of Health has recommended to the Office of the President not...
Headlines
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with