^

Headlines

US to fund more than 2,000 Filipino exchange students in the next decade

Cristina Chi - Philstar.com
May 2, 2023 | 1:03pm
US to fund more than 2,000 Filipino exchange students in the next decade
US President Joe Biden meets with Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos, Jr., on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly in New York City on September 22, 2022.
AFP / Mandel Ngan

MANILA, Philippines — The United States government has committed to funding more exchange program opportunities for over 2,000 Filipinos in the next 10 years, the White House announced Tuesday. 

"The U.S. government is on track to provide $70 million to support more than 2,000 exchange participants between the Philippines and the United States over the next ten years," a fact sheet released by the White House early Tuesday stated.

After a meeting between President Ferdinand "Bongbong" Marcos Jr. and US President Joe Biden to strengthen the two countries’ diplomatic ties, the US government announced the expansion of several of its exchange programs for students and young professionals and planned investments in higher education in the Philippines.

Marking the 75th anniversary of the Fulbright Program in the Philippines — the longest-running in the world — the White House said that it will mark the milestone by "expanding US-Philippine exchange programs and strengthening alumni networks among the thousands of Filipinos who have benefited from these programs."

Among the fellowship and scholarship opportunities that will benefit from the expansion are the Fulbright program, the International Visitor Leadership Program, the Philippines Youth Leadership Program, the Young Southeast Asian Leaders Initiative, the Hubert H. Humphrey Fellowship Program, and other bilateral exchange programs with the Philippines. 

"This represents one of the US government’s largest long-term people-to-people commitments globally," the White House said.

Both governments are also eyeing to establish the Philippines-US Friendship Fellowship, which will provide Filipino students and young professionals with opportunities to pursue further schooling in the United States.

The renewed ties come after a cooling of relations during the Duterte administration, which had been at times openly hostile to Washington.

Higher education investment

The White House also announced that the United States Agency for International Development (USAID) will channel around $30 million to fund higher education partnerships with universities in the Philippines to "expand their innovation, entrepreneurship, and workforce development capabilities, pending availability of funds."

The funding will go towards supporting "universities’ curriculum development, faculty training, higher education policy and management, research, and community engagement," the statement from the White House read.

From 2012 to 2017, USAID focused on supporting the research and delivery of education services in disciplines related to science, technology and innovation — sectors that it deems to be "high-growth" and "high value-added" in the Philippines.

Marcos Jr. left for an official four-day visit to Washington DC on Sunday where he discussed with Biden the expansion of economic partnerships between the Philippines and the US, among other concerns.  

FULBRIGHT PROGRAM

JOE BIDEN

PRESIDENT MARCOS

USAID

WHITE HOUSE
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Power outage hits NAIA-3

Power outage hits NAIA-3

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 14 hours ago
Dozens of flights were canceled while others were delayed due to a power outage at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport...
Headlines
fbtw
Marcos &lsquo;might&rsquo; reimpose mask mandates

Marcos ‘might’ reimpose mask mandates

By Alexis Romero | 14 hours ago
As the Philippines experiences an uptick in COVID-19 cases, the government might consider making the wearing of face masks...
Headlines
fbtw
Philippines, China to discuss fishing rights in South China Sea &ndash; Marcos

Philippines, China to discuss fishing rights in South China Sea – Marcos

By Alexis Romero | 14 hours ago
President Marcos said China has agreed to discuss fishing rights in the South China Sea, as he pushed for a “direct...
Headlines
fbtw
LMP chief to mayors: Prioritize routine immunization

LMP chief to mayors: Prioritize routine immunization

By Bella Cariaso | 14 hours ago
The leader of the League of Municipalities of the Philippines has called on mayors to prioritize routine immunization after...
Headlines
fbtw
Philippines won&rsquo;t be military staging post &ndash; Marcos

Philippines won’t be military staging post – Marcos

By Alexis Romero | 14 hours ago
As he was about to embark on a five-day official visit here, President Marcos made it clear he would not allow the Philippines...
Headlines
fbtw
Latest
abtest
'Help achieve justice, TikTok wisely,' new lawyers told at oath-taking

'Help achieve justice, TikTok wisely,' new lawyers told at oath-taking

By Kristine Joy Patag | 2 hours ago
The Philippines on Tuesday welcomed nearly 4,000 new lawyers as they took their oath before the Supreme Court en banc, sitting...
Headlines
fbtw
DOJ: Of 159 smuggling raps filed since 2016, only nine have reached court

DOJ: Of 159 smuggling raps filed since 2016, only nine have reached court

2 hours ago
The Department of Justice disclosed Tuesday that it dismissed nearly half of all smuggling complaints filed by the Bureau...
Headlines
fbtw
US to transfer patrol boats, airplanes to Philippine military

US to transfer patrol boats, airplanes to Philippine military

By Kaycee Valmonte | 2 hours ago
The seven additional assets include two Island-class and two Protector-class patrol boats, and three C-130H aircraf...
Headlines
fbtw
4,456 COVID-19 infections recorded in last week of April as cases rise

4,456 COVID-19 infections recorded in last week of April as cases rise

4 hours ago
In a bulletin issued Tuesday, the DOH said an average of 637 cases were recorded from April 24 to 30.
Headlines
fbtw
Marcos hails Filipino workers on Labor Day

Marcos hails Filipino workers on Labor Day

By Helen Flores | 14 hours ago
President Marcos on Labor Day cited the Filipino workers’ vital contribution to the country’s growing economy,...
Headlines
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with