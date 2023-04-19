^

Headlines

LIVE: Senate inquiry on EDCA

PhilstarLIVE - Philstar.com
April 19, 2023 | 9:40am

MANILA, Philippines — The Senate foreign affairs panel is conducting Wednesday a general inquiry on the 2014 Enhanced Defense Cooperation Agreement between the Philippines and the US.

Among the guests invited to the hearing are Armed Forces of the Philippines Chief of Staff Gen. Andres Centino, Foreign Affairs Secretary Enrique Manalo and Defense officer-in-charge Carlito Galvez Jr.

The addition of four additional sites in Cagayan, Isabela and Palawan which US troops would have access to under the agreement has sparked warnings from China that this would destabilize regional peace and even jeopardize the welfare of overseas Filipino workers in Taiwan.

Cagayan Gov. Manuel Mamba and residents in his province have protested against the establishment of EDCA sites there, which they fear would drag them into the brewing conflict between US and China over Taiwan.

This concern is shared by Senate foreign affairs panel chairperson Sen. Imee Marcos, sister of President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. whose administration has shifted away from China and back to the US in a marked departure from his predecessor’s foreign policy.

The Department of Foreign Affairs assured that locals living near EDCA sites will benefit from their establishment as this would supposedly spur economic activity, especially infrastructure development.

Both officials from the Philippines and the US have asserted that the EDCA sites are more about capacity building to respond to natural and humanitarian disasters.

Watch the Senate inquiry LIVE at 10 a.m. on Wednesday, April 19, 2023.

ENHANCED DEFENSE COOPERATION AGREEMENT
Philstar
Albert Del Rosario, ex-top diplomat who won Philippines' maritime case vs China, dies at 83

By Kaycee Valmonte | 1 day ago
He was 83 years old.
Headlines
fbtw
Teves&rsquo; assets may be frozen with terrorist tag

By Neil Jayson Servallos | 11 hours ago
The Anti-Money Laundering Council may freeze the assets of suspended congressman Arnolfo Teves Jr. if he is designated as...
Headlines
fbtw
LTO drops periodic medical exam for driver&rsquo;s license

By Bella Cariaso | 2 days ago
Holders of driver’s license with five-year or 10-year validity will no longer need to undergo the prescribed periodic...
Headlines
fbtw
Abalos: Public deserves truth on PNP drug bust

By Bella Cariaso | 11 hours ago
Interior and Local Government Secretary Benhur Abalos said that while he respects Gen. Rodolfo Azurin Jr., the public deserves...
Headlines
fbtw
LTO scraps periodic medical exam requirement for driver's license holders

2 days ago
The Land Transportation Office has scrapped periodic medical examination as a requirement for holders of driver’s license...
Headlines
fbtw
No need to restore mandatory masking &ndash; DOH

By Rhodina Villanueva | 11 hours ago
Even with the recent increase in COVID-19 cases in the country, the Department of Health said it sees no need to reimpose...
Headlines
fbtw
Philippines eyes full rice self-sufficiency by 2027

By Danessa Rivera | 11 hours ago
The Philippines is seeking full rice self-sufficiency in four years even as the country faces a looming crisis on its staple...
Headlines
fbtw
Albert del Rosario, Philippine&rsquo;s consummate diplomat, 83

By Pia Lee-Brago | 11 hours ago
Former foreign affairs chief Albert del Rosario, who successfully led the Philippines in challenging China’s South China...
Headlines
fbtw
PNP: Bantag considered armed and dangerous

11 hours ago
Armed and dangerous.
Headlines
fbtw
No Filipino in Taiwan seeking repatriation

By Pia Lee-Brago | 11 hours ago
No Filipino in Taiwan has asked to be repatriated following the remarks of China’s top diplomat in the Philippines against...
Headlines
fbtw
