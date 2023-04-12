From A to Z: Discussions at the US-Philippines defense, foreign affairs dialogue

(L-R) Philippine National Defense Senior Undersecretary and Officer-in-Charge Carlito Galvez, Philippine Secretary of Foreign Affairs Enrique Manalo, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken, and US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin participate in the US-Philippines 2+2 Ministerial Dialogue Plenary Session on Promoting Regional Security at the State Department in Washington, DC, on April 11, 2023.

MANILA, Philippines — As war games begin in back home, US and Philippine officials pave ways to modernize the alliance and craft specific plans moving forward.

Foreign Affairs Secretary Enrique Manalo and Defense Officer-in-Charge Senior Undersecretary Carlito Galvez Jr. are in Washington DC for the 2+2 Ministerial Dialogue, with counterparts US Secretary of State Antony Blinken and US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin.

“We’ve reached a number of key understandings that the Philippines believes will truly elevate our relationship and translate into direct, substantial and tangible benefits for our peoples and countries,” Manalo said in his opening speech.

This is the third time defense and foreign affairs officials are holding the dialogue, the last time it was held was 2016. Here’s a rundown of the things discussed during the joint press briefing held early Wednesday, Manila time, including notes from the joint statement:

Aircraft acquisition

The Philippines and the US aim to “fast-track” discussions on a plan to acquire a multi-fighter aircraft for Manila’s air force. The Philippines is also eyeing to get medium-lift helicopters, which will be financed by the additional $100-million foreign military financing provided by the US last year.

Balikatan

Officials mentioned the opening of the annual Balikatan or war games in the Philippines, which Austin noted is the “largest and most complex iteration” in its 38-year history. The joint exercises aim to develop interoperability among military service officers.

“We don’t expect any violent reaction considering that this exercise is intended for our collective defense with the US and other allies,” Galvez said.

China

In discussing the long-term future of US relations with China, Blinken put emphasis that the Washington does not plan on engaging Beijing in a “new cold war” and neither does it plan to contain Beijing. The secretary of state also said he will consider a visit there “when conditions are right.”

“What I hear from countries around the world and what I believe is profoundly in our interest is for us to manage the relationship with China responsible,” Blinken said.

The Philippines has found itself in the middle of what analysts call the "two great powers" in the region. China has accused the US of countering peace and stability in the region, using the Philippines as a pawn.

Defense modernization

The US and the Philippines aim to prioritize the modernization of their defense systems, especially in the maritime domain. The two countries aim to finish a Security Sector Assistance Roadmap in the coming months, which will outline investments, capacity-building efforts and platforms that will be pursued over the next decade.

“We’ve also committed to swiftly finalizing the US-Philippines bilateral defense guidelines, which chart our vision for alliance cooperation across all operational domains, including space and cyberspace,” Austin said.

The alliance also aims to conclude the bilateral General Security of Maritime Information Agreement by the end of the year. The agreement will allow “real-time information-sharing and technology cooperation” between the two countries.

Enhanced Defense Cooperation Agreement

Manila and Washington have agreed to accelerate the implementation of EDCA projects and increase investments in the nine agreed locations, with the US expecting to commit over $100 million by the end of its 2023 fiscal year.

Food security dialogue

The US and the Philippines will hold the inaugural food security dialogue later this year. The upcoming talks will server as avenue for experts from both countries to exchange best practices in agricultural innovation, sustainability and learning to adapt to climate change, among other things.

Fulbright Philippines

The Fulbright Program in the Philippines, also known as the Philippine-American Educational Foundation, is celebrating its 75th anniversary – making it the longest running Fulbright program in the world. It grants scholarships and exchange programs for Filipino students and professionals.

“More than 22,000 Filipinos have come to the United States through the Fulbright and other U.S. exchange programs, enriching our communities with their perspectives and experiences, innovating and launching businesses, building enduring bonds between our people – bonds that to this day renew and revitalize the friendship between our countries,” Blinken said.

Greenhouse gas emmissions

The US has reiterated its commitment to help the Philippines reach its goal of reducing greenhouse gas emissions by 75% come 2030. Both countries have also agreed to continue working together to address the climate crisis, especially as the Philippines is one of the most vulnerable countries to the effects of climate change.

Health professionals and Filipino-Americans

US officials paid tribute to the “vital contributions” of the over four million Filipino-Americans based there, with some of the Filipino diaspora working as healthcare professionals who also served the public at the frontlines during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Filipino-Americans have made, and continue to make, a positive impact as teachers, service members, artists, financial and social services workers, tech innovators, and civil rights advocates,” the joint statement read.

Infrasturcture investment

The US said it will continue to support and promote Philippine infrastructure modernization and said it will support the country as it pursues private sector-led infrastructure investment. Aid will be coursed through and guided by the Partnership for Global Infrastructure and Investment, the Blue Dot Network, and the Transaction Advisory Fund.

The US government will also be doing a feasibility study on airport security at the Manila International Airport. Meanwhile, the US will also be organizing a couple of trade missions and workshops for Philippine professionals and government contacts.

Joint maritime activities

The US and the Philippines are planning to resume joint maritime activities and joint sails. There were also talks to include “like-minded partners” in plans for activities that will be conducted in the South China Sea later this year.

Nuclear energy

Negotiations on a potential US-Philippines Civil Nuclear Cooperation Agreement will continue, the joint statement read, along with capacity building efforts focused on small modular reactors.

Meanwhile, the US and the Philippines will also launch an energy policy dialogue, which will become an avenue for discussions for new forms of energy cooperation.

Oil spill assistance

Galvez thanked the US for its support in the ongoing operations to clean up after an oil tanker sank in waters off Oriental Mindoro last February. He noted that partners have since extended support totalling over $20 million.

“We are grateful to the US Government and the American people for their kind assistance in our current environmental sea disaster in containing the oil spill in Oriental Mindoro,” the defense OIC said in his opening statement.

Partnerships

Washington and Manila also reaffirmed their support for the arrangements in the Indo-Pacific region, including AUKUS (Australia, United Kingdom, United States), the Quad, and ASEAN. Countries also planned to continue exploring opportunities for cooperation, particularly the continuation of the Japan-Philippines-US Trilateral Defense Policy Dialogue.

Science and tech

The US and the Philippines are looking to set a planning session for the first meeting of science and technology joint committee. The first meeting will pay focus on virology and vaccines, among other opportunities for health collaboration and ridge-to-reef cooperation.

A bilateral dialogue on civil space or the use of space-based technology as part of the Philippines’ climate response efforts will be set for July 2023.

Trade and economy

Plans to deepen trade relations continue, with the guidance of the Trade and Investment Framework Agreement and the Indo-Pacific Economic Framework for Prosperity.

Vaccine doses and health cooperation

Galvez also thanked the United States for donating millions of vaccine doses, with a plan to build cooperation efforts to ready both countries in case of another infectious disease outbreaks.

Zero tolerance for unlawful maritime claims

Philippine and US officials also emphasized “strong objections to the unlawful maritime claims, militarization of reclaimed features, and threatening and provocative activities in the South China Sea.” Leaders also called out China to comply with the 2016 Arbitral Award, which it continues to ignore and consider void.

“Secretary Austin and I also reaffirmed the United States’ unwavering commitment to standing with the Philippines against any intimidation or coercion, including in the South China Sea, and to preserving a region that’s governed by international law where goods and ideas and people can move freely,” Blinken said.