US 'largest humanitarian donor' in Philippines with $29M in typhoon aid

USAID Mission Director Ryan Washburn and IOM Chief of Mission Tristan Burnett lead the handover of transitional shelters to the residents of Barangay Maypatag in Baybay City, Leyte on December 19.

MANILA, Philippines — Typhoon assistance through the US Agency for International Development reached P1.6 billion ($29 million) in 2022, making Washington the “largest humanitarian donor” in the Philippines, the US Embassy said.

"Through this funding from the American people, USAID has provided critical shelter assistance, increased access to safe drinking water and sanitation facilities, restored agricultural livelihoods, ensured essential sexual and reproductive health services, and provided protection programs for women and children," the embassy said in a statement on Thursday.

The statement comes just after the USAID handed over 167 transitional shelters to Leyte residents affected by Tropical Storm Agaton (international name: Megi) earlier this year. The housing can accommodate over 900 individuals displaced in Abuyog municipality and Baybay city.

Agaton hit the country in April this year, affecting over 2.298 million individuals and 659.996 families, while displacing 69,727. The typhoon left 214 dead, according to a report by the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council, and eight injured.

“The United States is proud to stand with you and your communities to rebuild and recover from the devastating loss caused by this storm,” USAID Mission Director Ryan Washburn said during the turnover ceremony held on Monday.

Aside from the housing, the USAID and the International Organization for Migration also helped assist over 12,000 residents across areas affected by Agaton. Both agencies helped the local government to identify relocation sites, as well as provide assistance with water systems and sanitation facilities, and distribute hygiene supplies.

USAID has also provided assistance for families affected by typhoon Odette and typhoon Karding, among its other projects in the country.

