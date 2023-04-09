Marcos calls for day of reflection on Easter Sunday message

Children dressed as angels watch as the veiled statue of Virgin Mary arrives during an event marking the resurrection of Jesus Christ on Easter Sunday at St. Joseph the Worker Church in San Jose del Monte, Bulacan on April 9, 2023.

MANILA, Philippines — President Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr. has called on Filipino Christians to join the world in celebrating Easter, making time to reflect and regain strength to continue giving back to society.

In a statement on Easter Sunday, Marcos Jr. said the resurrection of Jesus Christ in the Christian faith “not only affirms our deepest faith but also signifies a new birth for all the faithful to walk in the new way of life and be granted eternal salvation.”

“May this day be an opportunity for us to pause and give thanks for the opportunity for renewal and recovery as we push through our quest for genuine unity and progress for all,” Marcos Jr. said.

“Easter teaches us that, as long as we live our life in Christ, love and hope will remain ever so boundless and will be the cornerstones for the positive transformation of our society.”

The Philippines remains a predominantly Christian country, with Roman Catholics accounting for 85 million or 78.8% of the 108-million population.

Much of metropolitan cities and business districts shut down for the week in observance of Holy Week.

Maundy Thursday and Good Friday, April 6 and 7, are regular holidays, while Araw ng Kagitingan (Day of Valor), April 10, has also been declared a regular holiday – giving Filipino Christians time to go home in their respective provinces for the long weekend. — Kaycee Valmonte