11,000 devotees join Good Friday procession in Quiapo

Thousands of Catholic devotees join the procession of the image of the Black Nazarene in Manila on April 7, 2023, Good Friday.

MANILA, Philippines — Around 11,000 Catholic devotees joined a motorcade procession of the revered image of the Black Nazarene in Manila on Good Friday, marking the return of Quiapo Church’s annual procession since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The four-kilometer motorcade started at 11 p.m. on Maundy Thursday and lasted past midnight, according to the Manila Public Information Office.

Citing Police Brig. Gen. Andre Dizon, the Manila PIO said the conduct of the procession was "peaceful."

The religious activity was done to commemorate the journey of Jesus Christ before his crucifixion and death.

In 2022, the Good Friday procession in Quiapo was canceled at the last minute due to poor crowd control.

Devotees also flocked to Antipolo Cathedral on Maundy Thursday following the resumption of Alay Lakad. The tradition, which involves walking a distance of 17 kilometers, was suspended for more than two years due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

As large religious gatherings resumed, the Department of Health reminded Filipinos to wear face masks. The agency also called on Filipinos to bring water, fan and umbrella, and use sunblock when they participate in Holy Week traditions.

The Catholic Bishops’ Conference of the Philippines earlier urged Filipinos to go on a Visita Iglesia, or visit at least seven churches on Thursday and Friday. — Gaea Katreena Cabico with report from The STAR/Robertzon Ramirez